Wilson's big day finally arrives Monday, when he'll be inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa, Kevin Lowe, Kim St-Pierre and Ken Holland. "It was just such a privilege to play in this League, and for something like this to happen was beyond my wildest dreams," Wilson said. "I just look at it as I was so fortunate to play in this League and with the guys that I did and have the experiences that I did. That's just how I viewed the game and my journey."

