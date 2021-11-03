CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sing 2’ soundtrack features U2, Tori Kelly, Elton John & others

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllumination, Universal Pictures and Republic Records announce the Sing 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, releasing Friday, December 17th. It accompanies the eagerly awaited new chapter in Illumination’s blockbuster animated franchise, Sing 2, which opens in US theaters on December 22nd. The soundtrack includes a new track from rock legends...

