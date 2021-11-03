CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADM Drama Department to present 'Freaky Friday' Nov. 12-14

Cover picture for the articleThe ADM High School Drama Department will present the musical comedy "Freaky Friday, A New Musical" on Nov. 12-14. The performances will be held live at the ADM High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14....

