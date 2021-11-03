CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, 2 injured in South Florida shooting in Chipotle parking lot

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
Shooting: One man was killed and two others were injured in the parking lot of a South Florida restaurant. (Kali9/iStock)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — One man was killed and two others were injured after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the South Florida parking lot of a Chipotle restaurant, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in Palm Beach Gardens, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Teri Barbera.

Deputies found three adult males suffering with gunshot wounds, WPEC reported.

Barbera said one of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead after he was taken to an area hospital, WPTV reported.

The other two men’s injuries were not life-threatening, the television station reported.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the victims, according to WPTV.

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

