Will Poulter and Phillipa Soo on 'Dopesick' and Telling a Frustrating Story About the Opioid Epidemic

Dopesick is the new Hulu original series created by Danny Strong based on the novel, Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America by Beth Macy. This is the story of Purdue Pharma, owned by the Sackler family, who created a new pain medication known as OxyContin, that persuades doctors to prescribe narcotics for moderate pain. With false promises and made-up medical terminology, pharmaceutical reps make a convincing argument that this is a miracle medication for moderate pain management that the world has been waiting for. The story is told through flashbacks jumping back and forth in the timeline from the development of the drug to the trial. The electrifying cast tells this emotionally gut-wrenching tale through the eyes of the Pharma Executives, the sales reps, the doctors, the patients, and the attorneys who launched the investigation.
