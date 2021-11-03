CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Will Poulter and Phillipa Soo on 'Dopesick' and Telling a Frustrating Story About the Opioid Epidemic

By Christina Radish
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom creator Danny Strong and inspired by the best-selling book of the same name, the limited Hulu series Dopesick delves into how Purdue Pharma created the worst drug epidemic in American history when they pushed their opioid while lying about how addictive it truly is. Threading stories about Big Pharma, a...

collider.com

Comments / 5

Related
digitalspy.com

Dopesick tells a very different kind of queer story

Dopesick spoilers follow. It's becoming increasingly clear that mainstream TV shows are getting better and better at queer representation – stories about queerness are becoming more common, and other shows are beginning to understand that queer representation is deeply nuanced – but even with that in mind, it feels like there's a limit on the ways in which these stories are framed.
TV SHOWS
Collider

‘Dopesick’s Peter Sarsgaard, John Hoogenakker, and Jake McDorman on Making a Series About the Opioid Crisis

From creator Danny Strong and inspired by the best-selling book of the same name, the limited Hulu series Dopesick delves into how Purdue Pharma created the worst drug epidemic in American history when they pushed their opioid while lying about how addictive it truly is. Threading stories about Big Pharma, a small mining community, and the DEA, the villains become clear while the ordinary people try to struggle through each day just to make it to the next.
TV & VIDEOS
shortlist.com

Will Poulter on Dopesick, meeting Batman and growing up on movie sets

Dopesick, the latest Star on Disney Plus show, is a gut punch. Based on the book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America, the true tale charts the rise of the horrific opioid epidemic that has spread across America. Created by Danny Strong (Empire), Dopesick has an...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Strong
Person
Phillipa Soo
Person
Will Poulter
Person
Michael Keaton
Laredo Morning Times

Will Poulter on Serving Social Justice in 'Dopesick,' Playing Adam Warlock in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and Working With Michael Keaton

2021 has been a rollercoaster year for Will Poulter. In fewer than 12 months, the actor has morphed from a, in his words, “morally pretty reprehensible” Oxycontin salesman in “Dopesick” to a quintessential 1930s English gent in Agatha Christie thriller “Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?” to a synthetic apex of human evolution, superhero Adam Warlock, in the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which begins shooting this month.
MOVIES
Collider

'Dopesick' Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in This Story of the Opioid Crisis

Dopesick is the new Hulu original series created by Danny Strong based on the novel, Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America by Beth Macy. This is the story of Purdue Pharma, owned by the Sackler family, who created a new pain medication known as OxyContin, that persuades doctors to prescribe narcotics for moderate pain. With false promises and made-up medical terminology, pharmaceutical reps make a convincing argument that this is a miracle medication for moderate pain management that the world has been waiting for. The story is told through flashbacks jumping back and forth in the timeline from the development of the drug to the trial. The electrifying cast tells this emotionally gut-wrenching tale through the eyes of the Pharma Executives, the sales reps, the doctors, the patients, and the attorneys who launched the investigation.
TV & VIDEOS
knpr

Is 'Dopesick' a true story? Experts and the show's creators sort fact from fiction

Editor's note: This story contains quotes and information originally discussed during a Twitter Spaces event hosted by NPR TV critic Eric Deggans and featuring NPR addiction correspondent Brian Mann, Dopesick book author Beth Macy, Dopesick series creator/showrunner Danny Strong and more. Follow us on Twitter, and read more of NPR's addiction coverage here. This story contains spoilers about events depicted in Hulu's limited series.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real People#Purdue Pharma#Big Pharma#Dea#Collider#Americans
Collider

'Dopesick': Kaitlyn Dever on Working With Michael Keaton and Why 'Justified' Will Always Be Special to Her

From creator Danny Strong and inspired by the best-selling book of the same name, the limited Hulu series Dopesick delves into how Purdue Pharma created the worst drug epidemic in American history when they pushed their opioid while lying about how addictive it truly is. Threading stories about Big Pharma, a small mining community, and the DEA, the villains become clear while the ordinary people try to struggle through each day just to make it to the next.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Dopesick's Arischa Conner Explains How Dr. Finnix's Arrest Saved His Life

The bond between Dr. Samuel Finnix and his nurse Leah Turner on Hulu’s Dopesick is so strong that she supported him even after he was no longer a doctor — because he was still her friend. That’s the point that actress Arischa Conner, who plays Leah, says she hopes fans of the limited series understand, especially because it was Leah who turned him in to the police. And when Episode 7 streams this Wednesday, viewers will see how much Leah’s help truly paid off. “Leah has been working with Dr. Finnix for a while,” Conner emphatically tells TVLine. “No one in...
TV & VIDEOS
Medscape News

How Meth Has Changed in 20 Years

The rise of P2P methamphetamine is fueling mental health problems and homelessness across the United States, according to a new book. In the early 2000s, most methamphetamine available in the United States was produced from ephedrine, extracted from ephedra plants. However, most meth is now made from phenyl-2-propanone (P2P), which can be extracted from a wide array of chemicals and produced in larger quantities.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

See Nicole Kidman (briefly) as Lucille Ball in the first 'Being the Ricardos' trailer

Since it was revealed that Nicole Kidman would be playing TV icon Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's upcoming biopic, Being the Ricardos, fans of I Love Lucy have made it clear that they don't exactly love that casting choice. Skepticism ran rampant when the first photos from the film — which premieres Dec. 10 in theaters and on Prime Video on Dec. 21 — surfaced in the press.
MOVIES
Variety

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Ends Sales Talks With Mayer-Staggs Media Venture, Other Buyers Circling (EXCLUSIVE)

Westbrook Inc., the entertainment company founded by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has ended talks to sell to a new media venture backed by Blackstone Group and executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, sources tell Variety. The two parties began discussions in mid-September, Variety previously reported, with the former Walt Disney Co. honchos looking to scoop up the 2-year-old company behind the streaming series “Red Table Talk” and the forthcoming Oscar contender “King Richard.” The sales talks ceased this week, two individuals familiar with the parties said. Sources noted it was possible that both sides could reevaluate and return to the...
BUSINESS
Parade

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

How was that for a season premiere, Yellowstone fans? In what might be the slowest opening scenes of any show (and I say that very sarcastically), the two-hour season premiere of Yellowstone did not disappoint. While we still did not find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons, the question that seemed to be foremost on viewers minds was, “Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?”
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy