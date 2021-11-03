CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

1 dead, 2 injured in South Florida shooting in Chipotle parking lot

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTEF7_0cli7e1O00
Shooting: One man was killed and two others were injured in the parking lot of a South Florida restaurant. (Kali9/iStock)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — One man was killed and two others were injured after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the South Florida parking lot of a Chipotle restaurant, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in Palm Beach Gardens, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Teri Barbera.

Deputies found three adult males suffering with gunshot wounds, WPEC reported.

Barbera said one of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead after he was taken to an area hospital, WPTV reported.

The other two men’s injuries were not life-threatening, the television station reported.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the victims, according to WPTV.

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
WDBO

Man in stolen street sweeper prompts low-speed chase, police say

RICHMOND, Ind. — For more than an hour Sunday morning, a man driving a stolen street sweeper led police on a very low-speed chase through Richmond, according to police and WHIO-TV. The chase began around 1:30 a.m. after police received a report of a person recklessly driving heavy machinery in the 900 block of Butler Street. Authorities found a man, identified as 54-year-old Sammy Allen, of Richmond, driving a street sweeper that had been stolen from a construction company working on Sim Hodgin Parkway.
RICHMOND, IN
WDBO

FBI: Suspected serial killer's tattoo played role in capture

Security camera footage, shell casings and a small but distinctive tattoo played pivotal roles in the arrest of a man suspected in at least six killings over the past two months in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's office on Tuesday charged Perez Deshay...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

Crowd surge wasn't mentioned in Astroworld operational plan

HOUSTON — (AP) — Emergency plans for the Astroworld music festival did not include protocols for dangerous crowd surges like the one that unfolded during a rush to see headliner Travis Scott, which left eight people dead and injured hundreds of others, including a 9-year-old boy whose family said was still in a coma on Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
14K+
Followers
37K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy