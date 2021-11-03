CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVS Health, T-Mobile rise; Zillow, Activision fall

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cli7Yfu00

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

CVS Health Corp., up $5.19 to $96.34.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager raised its profit forecast for the year after a strong third quarter.

Mondelez International Inc., up 98 cents to $62.34.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum reported solid third-quarter financial results.

Activision Blizzard Inc., down $10.92 to $66.75.

The maker of “World of Warcraft," “Call of Duty" and other video games gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

Caesars Entertainment Inc., down $1.05 to $110.69.

The resort and casino operator reported a surprising third-quarter loss.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up $2.55 to $19.30.

The home goods retailer expects to complete a $1 billion stock buyback plan early, and announced a partnership with supermarket Kroger.

Zillow Group Inc., down $19.60 to $65.88.

The online real estate broker reported disappointing financial results and shut its home-flipping business.

T-Mobile US Inc., up $6.14 to $121.94.

The wireless carrier’s third-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc., down $44.14 to $387.81.

The medical research equipment and services provider trimmed its financial forecast for the year.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

ABOUT

