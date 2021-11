Outside linebacker Von Miller is reportedly generating a ton of interest ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and the Denver Broncos might want to consider it given the situation. It’s still unknown if the Broncos are interested in moving the eight-time Pro Bowler. After all, there is merit in retaining his services since Miller helps the team hide their defensive woes. However, as noted in the report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the 32-year-old has long wanted to get out of his situation in Denver. Not to mention that there’s a prevalent belief around the NFL that the linebacker needs a change of scenery,

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO