Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has certainly had a big year, with the battle against the Kara Organization ending with both Jigen and the Nine-Tailed Fox dying as a result, and these fast-paced battles are having fans of the Hidden Leaf Villages proclaiming the series anime of the year. With the anime adaptation diving into a new round of the Chunin Exams, which brings together the next generation of ninjas around the world in a bid to attain some serious promotions, it will be interesting to see what new curveballs are thrown at Team 7 in the anime-only stories.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO