Arizona State

Arizona activists frame Kyrsten Sinema’s Senate career as a horror movie

kjzz.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivists have taken to new approaches to get through to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who has become one of the most polarizing figures in the country this year. The newest tactic is a movie trailer debuting Wednesday at Film Bar in Phoenix as well as online, and it criticizes Sinema for her...

kjzz.org

Comments / 38

Richard Outzen
5d ago

she is doing a great job! the fact she will not bend to a few activists that DO NOT represent the majority is a good thing! those groups putting out the hate videos are the real problem!

Reply
11
Ted Cascarelli
6d ago

I did not vote for her , but she is really doing one great job representing Ariz values, o will vote for her next time she runs for office.

Reply
8
Guest
6d ago

Would you vote for a bill that had nothing in she did stop she is what we need more of other then Mark Kelly

Reply(1)
17
 

Related
Arizona Mirror

Proposed congressional map could force incumbents to make tough decisions

Several members of Arizona’s congressional delegation may have big decisions to make before next year’s election based on the proposed boundaries of the state’s new political map.  The draft congressional map approved last month by the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission puts several incumbents into unfavorable districts. Some of those district boundaries will change by the […] The post Proposed congressional map could force incumbents to make tough decisions appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonadailyindependent.com

Senate Committee Passes Sinema’s Bill Supporting Shadow Wolves’ Border Security Efforts

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee unanimously passed Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s Shadow Wolves Enhancement Act. The bipartisan, bicameral legislation classifies the Shadow Wolves unit as special agents. Shadow Wolves are members of the Tohono O’odham Nation who work for the Immigration and Customs...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

All eyes on a changing Arizona ahead of the next election

Phoenix, the fastest growing metro in the nation, is becoming a hot spot for millennials moving in from out of state and Latino voters. In the closely watched battleground state, advocates are pushing back against the misconception that younger people and Latino voters think and vote the same way. Tram Mai reports.Nov. 5, 2021.
ARIZONA STATE
Ponca City News

Senator Sinema: The Outsider Is In

Body I spied a woman in a purple and silver wig, walking around the Senate floor with astronaut Mark Kelly, who was newly sworn in as a Democratic senator from Arizona. Bewildered by her get-up, unsure what she was doing, I asked the woman by the elevator, “Sorry, but who are you?”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
blogforarizona.net

(UPDATED) Dems and Schools Cheer the Arizona Supreme Court Ruling Denying Republican Voter Suppression and Ban on Mask Mandates

The seven-member Arizona State Supreme Court, which includes five Doug Ducey nominees, took about two hours after hearing oral arguments to deny Republican legislative attempts to enact provisions of budget bills that would have:. Denied school districts, cities, and county governments, the right to institute COVID 19 related mask mandates.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Post

Joe Manchin throws a verbal bomb at progressives and accidentally hits the centrists

Sen. Joe Manchin III just issued a lengthy statement to reporters in which he declared, with great dramatic flourish, that he will not support the Build Back Better social policy bill if it doesn’t meet various specifications, while sternly lecturing progressives in the process. The West Virginia Democrat blasted the package for unspecified fiscal “gimmicks” that, he said, put paying for it in peril.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

Kyrsten Sinema pursues ‘false bipartisanship’ that endangers the rights of Indigenous Arizonans

During last year’s vital election season, I worked with the Navajo community to increase voter turnout and ensure that our voices were heard at the polls. Thanks to tireless organizing efforts across the country, the Navajo Nation and millions of Black, Brown and Indigenous voters helped deliver Democrats the House, White House, and Senate, believing […] The post Kyrsten Sinema pursues ‘false bipartisanship’ that endangers the rights of Indigenous Arizonans appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
#Senate Democrats#Film Bar#Democracy#Republican#Channel Powe#African American#Latino#Indigenous#Arizonans
kyma.com

Senator Sinema holds senate hearing on infrastructure needs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema held a hearing regarding the nation's energy infrastructure and how it can be improved. She highlighted how the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will make positive changes to grid resiliency. “I support an all-of-the-above energy approach that maintains reliability, affordability, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Monthly

Kyrsten Sinema’s Lasting Legacy for Women

Senator Kyrsten Sinema has put herself at the center of political news coverage—along with Senator Joe Manchin—by stymying Democratic Party efforts to pass reconciliation legislation. While her intransigence threatens to derail President Joe Biden’s agenda, Sinema’s behavior could also damage the political fortunes of future women candidates. Over the past...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Primetimer

Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema weaponized Ted Lasso for political gains

The controversial U.S. senators' Halloween cosplay is the latest in a "rocky year for Ted Lasso fans," says Matt Schimkowitz. "We all hate this kind of petty pandering that politicians play into," says Schimkowitz. "The 'Pokémon Go To Polls-ification' of American politics is shamefully disrespectful to all the people currently being crushed by the systemic oppression of our government. Great, you watched a TV. How very human of you. Even worse, weaponizing a show that focuses its emotional core on empathy for the political gains of two people that are currently making everyone’s lives worse is a real slap in the face. To put it more elegantly, this sucks. Anyway, enjoy being haunted by these photos. It sucks, and we hate it and think you will too. Sure, this is a bit of a political post on an entertainment website, but I’m sure both sides of the aisle can agree, we adults do not want our politicians using pop culture to convince us that they’re actual people. Ted Lasso may never recover, and honestly, if this is what people get out of the show, maybe it shouldn’t."
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

