As the Detroit Tigers 2021 season came to an end, general manager Al Avila made it plain that the club was going to try and contend for a playoff spot next season. Wednesday’s trade for catcher Cincinnati Reds’ catcher Tucker Barnhart was a quick strike that signaled to any lingering doubters that this isn’t going to be another lukewarm offseason. Arguably, Barnhart was the single player they needed most this offseason, and they immediately did what it took to land him.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO