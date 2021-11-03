CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Government publishes breakdown of licences granted to EU fishing boats

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h99ng_0cli1Wq200

With the UK and France still at loggerheads over licences to fish in British waters, the Government has set out details of the permits already granted.

Brexit Minister Lord Frost, who will hold talks with France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune on Thursday, said the figures were being set out in detail for “full transparency”.

All foreign vessels fishing in UK waters require a licence and the Trade and Co-operation Agreement sets out the level of access for “qualifying” European Union boats which can show they have fished in British waters in at least four of the years from 2012 to 2016.

– The overall total shows 1,831 applications for licences have been received, with 1,793 issued and 38 requiring further information from the European Commission or member state.

This is the figure that ministers use when they state 98% of licences have been granted.

But there are also 37 applications from France for vessels which are direct replacements for previous boats which may qualify for a licence. Processing of these will be carried out once a methodology has been finalised.

– In the zone between 12 and 200 nautical miles offshore, all 1,673 licence applications have been granted, including 736 boats from France.

– In the six to 12 nautical mile zone, which has been at the centre of the dispute with Paris, 102 vessels over 12 metres in length have been given a licence, out of 109 applications. French boats have received 85 licences out of 88 applications, Belgian vessels 17 out of 21.

– The main source of French irritation has been for smaller vessels, the under-12 metre category, where 50 applications have been received – all from French vessels – but just 19 have been issued. One licensed vessel was withdrawn at the EU’s request.

– Jersey, which has also been a target of French anger, has issued 113 permanent and 49 temporary licences out of 217 applications.

Some 55 licence applications lapsed on October 30 due to a lack of evidence, while 11 applications for replacement vessels are pending the finalisation of the methodology to assess them.

– Guernsey’s transitional arrangements after Brexit allow access for 167 French vessels until 31 January 2022, with full licences issued on December 1, 2021 – so far 58 applications have been received.

– The Isle of Man has received no applications.

newschain

Donaldson: Breakthrough in NI Protocol talks looks unlikely

A deal between the UK and EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol looks “unlikely” unless Brussels makes further concessions, the DUP leader has said. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said there would need to be a “marked change” in position from the EU to secure agreement. He said in such circumstances the...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Latest: UK to invest $285M in small reactor research

The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow: LONDON — Britain is investing some 210 million pounds ($285 million) in small nuclear reactor research as the government seeks alternatives to fossil fuels amid fears over rising gas prices.The investment, which will be matched with some 250 million pounds($340 million) from the private sector, comes amid hope the small modular reactors could be in use by the 2030s. Such reactors would have the potential to be less expensive and more easily moved, supporters say.The recipient of the government funds, Rolls-Royce SMR, estimates that each small modular reactor it hopes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Europe's battle to curb Big Tech

US tech giants Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft -- collectively dubbed GAFAM -- have been accused of not paying enough taxes, stifling competition, stealing media content and threatening democracy by spreading fake news. - Paying for content – GAFAM are accused by media outlets of making money from journalistic content without sharing the revenue.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Brexit trade deal could be suspended if Boris Johnson triggers Article 16, Ireland warns

The EU could plunge Britain into a no-deal Brexit if Boris Johnson ditches his agreement on Northern Ireland, the Irish government has warned.Speaking on Sunday, foreign minister Simon Coveney said that any move to trigger Article 16 and suspend the protocol would have “serious” consequences.Mr Coveney said continuation of the free trade agreement between the UK and EU was “contingent on” the Northern Ireland deal continuing to operate.Suspending the free trade agreement would see British businesses hit with new tariffs and even worse terms than they enjoy now outside the single market. “I believe that if the British government...
ECONOMY
The Independent

New levy could prevent green British firms being undercut, says Eustice

A tax on imports from countries with poor environmental records would protect green businesses in the UK, George Eustice has said.The Environment Secretary said the issue of a “carbon border tax” is being examined by officials in Whitehall But he insisted the Government will not bring in an arbitrary “meat tax” to increase prices on food to reflect the environmental costs associated with them.“We’re not going to have an arbitrary meat tax or meat levy,” he told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show.“That’s never been on the cards. I’ve never supported it.”Any move to a border tax on imports would take...
ECONOMY
Country
U.K.
BBC

Fishing row: UK boat held by French released

The British trawler that was detained by France during the post-Brexit fishing row has been released by the French authorities. The Scottish-registered scallop dredger Cornelis Gert Jan left the northern French port of Le Havre on Wednesday evening. The trawler's owner, Macduff Shellfish, said it was "delighted" that the crew...
U.K.
Telegraph

UK has granted 96pc of licenses requested by French fishing boats

Britain has granted 96 per cent of fishing licences requested by French boats this year, according to official UK data contradicting France's claims about outstanding permits. The Government figures, released on Wednesday, contradict French allegations that "almost 50 per cent" of licences to which its fishermen have a right under the UK's pact with the EU are missing.
INDUSTRY
AFP

UK threatens more checks on EU fishing boats in deepening row

Britain on Friday warned it may implement new checks on European Union fishing boats if France carries out its threats of retaliatory measures in a deepening row over post-Brexit access to waters.   France is incensed that Britain and the self-governing islands of Jersey and Guernsey, which depend on London for defence and foreign affairs, have not issued some French boats licences to fish in their waters post-Brexit.
INDUSTRY
WRAL News

France fines British boats as fishing dispute escalates

LONDON — French authorities fined two British fishing vessels and kept one in port overnight Thursday amid a worsening dispute over fishing licenses that has stoked tensions following the U.K.'s departure from the European Union. Britain's government warned France that it would it retaliate if French officials followed through on...
ECONOMY
bulletin-news.com

UK Boat Detained by France – Fishing Rights in Question

In the midst of an increasing fight over post-Brexit fishing rights, France has detained a British trawler and penalized another. The ships were warned during nightly checks off the coast of Le Havre, according to French marine minister Annick Girardin. She said the first did not cooperate immediately away, and...
U.K.
The Independent

Brexit: France threatens sanctions against Britain over fishing licences row

France has warned of possible sanctions against Britain including a ban on seafood imports and disrupting trade amid an escalating row over “missing” post-Brexit fishing licences.The retaliatory measures come after ten European countries joined France in condemning the UK government’s approach, expressing frustration over the high barriers set for fisherman to get licences – which they say goes beyond the Brexit agreement.Earlier this month, Emmanuel Macron’s government also threatened to use energy as a way to “put pressure” on the British government, which “depends on our energy supplies”.Unless London grants more licences, Paris suggested it could escalate customs checks and...
ECONOMY
investing.com

France says will act tough with UK now to get fishing licences

PARIS (Reuters) - France will adopt a zero tolerance attitude towards Britain and block access to virtually all its boats until it awards the fishing licences France says its fishermen need in its post-Brexit dispute, a government minister said on Thursday. "I stand by the fact we pursued dialogue until...
INDUSTRY
kdal610.com

France seizes a British trawler as fishing licence row heats up

PARIS (Reuters) – France seized on Thursday a British trawler fishing in its territorial waters without a licence and issued a verbal warning to a second vessel, amid a bitter row between the neighbours over access to fishing grounds after Brexit. French maritime minister Annick Girardin said on Twitter that...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Jacob Rees-Mogg told to quit, as EU warns it could suspend parts of Brexit deal

The European Union may suspend elements of the Brexit withdrawal deal if Britain uses Article 16 to put the Northern Ireland protocol on ice, Ireland’s foreign minister has suggested.Simon Coveney said the bloc would respond in a “very serious way” if the UK triggered the clause, adding of the overall divorce deal: “If one is being set aside, there is a danger that the other will also be set aside by the EU.”Meanwhile, Jacob Rees-Mogg is facing calls to resign over the way the government handled the vote on parliamentary standards last week.Boris Johnson was forced into a screeching...
POLITICS
The Independent

Why is a migrant crisis unfolding at the Poland-Belarus border?

Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa are trying to cross the border from Belarus into Poland as fears of armed conflict grow amid rising hostility between the European Union and Minsk.Camped in sub-zero temperatures and surrounded by armed guards, water cannons and barbed wire, clashes between migrants seeking entry to the EU and Polish border guards are expected to escalate in the coming days.The worsening situation has caused alarm across Europe, with the EU accusing Belarus of encouraging illegal migration in revenge for previous sanctions on Minsk over human rights abuses.Here is what you need to...
IMMIGRATION
