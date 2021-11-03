CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans Day: A Hero for Our Heroes

Cape Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeterans Day 2021. Touch of Italy will continue our tradition of honoring...

www.capegazette.com

seattlepi.com

History Channel Veterans Day Special Pays Tribute to American Heroes

“Variety Salute to Service,” hosted by Robin Roberts, will premiere on the History Channel at 9 p.m. ET on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and showcase those whose lives were changed by their military service. The special also features former President George W. Bush speaking about his Presidential Institute’s Military Service Initiative, which helps post 9/11 vets and their families. Additional participants in the program include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Strahan and Bob Woodruff.
delawarebusinessnow.com

Honoring our heroes

Nearly 500 flags now grace the Newark Reservoir. The flags are the Flags for Heroes program from the Newark Morning Rotary. A ceremony to honor our heroes is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the reservoir. Anyone wishing to honor a hero in their life can still sponsor a...
phillyvoice.com

Eagles to honor two of the Greatest Generation's heroes ahead of Veterans Day

Those who have been through it never want to talk about it. It’s saved for only those singular ones like themselves, those have been to scorched-earth places no one wants to tread, who saw the cruelty of mankind at its utmost. It’s like an unspoken code among service veterans who...
Hastings Tribune

'They are heroes'

Command Sgt. Maj. Rick Matticks of Hastings asked the question to the crowd gathered at the City Auditorium for a Veterans Day ceremony Thursday in Hastings. Matticks, the ceremony’s keynote speaker, said it’s a question that goes through every soldier’s mind at some point while serving in the military. He...
Hastings Tribune

Supporting our heroes

Decked out in red, white and blue garb, Corinne Jensen of Hastings marched through downtown Hastings pushing her patriotically decorated cart along the parade route to celebrate Veterans Day. Under the persona Crabby Maxine, Jensen has participated in the annual parade for about four years as a way to honor...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
cbslocal.com

Crowd Honors Heroes At Veterans Day Ceremony In Montville, New Jersey

MONTVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds gathered Thursday in New Jersey to honor those who served our country. Stirring sounds and sunny skies set the stage for a moving Veterans Day ceremony at VFW Post 5481 in Montville, CBS2’s John Elliott reported. A crowd of more than 200 gathered to honor...
CBS Boston

Waltham Father Honors Late Son On Somber Veterans Day

WALTHAM (CBS) – This quiet Veterans Day moment, feels like so many moments in Bob Williams life. “The flag waves overhead, and it’s parades and floats and a celebration in some ways,” he said. “But there are a lot of us that take it a little more somberly.” His veterans live in his heart, on his mind every day. His father Robert, and Bob’s 24-year-old son Jake. “He always made us laugh,” Bob said. “He just had a really good heart. Really, really, enjoyed his company.” Jake and Bob Williams (Family photo) It’s that company the father longs for every single day. Jake...
welovedexter.com

WCC Veterans Day celebration honors America’s military heroes

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will honor America’s heroes during its annual Veterans Day celebration Thursday, Nov. 11. The public is invited to the 7 a.m. flag-raising in front of the Student Center building at the main entrance of campus, 4800 E. Huron River Dr., and the 10:30 a.m. ceremony on the second floor of the Student Center near the Wadhams Veterans Center.
gilbertsunnews.com

Blind hero is guest speaker at Gilbert Veterans Day observance

On Sept. 11, 2001, as high school freshman Matthew Bradford watched on television the terrorist attacks in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania, he felt the need to serve to his country. After Bradford graduated school in Dinwiddie, Virginia, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. After training, he was assigned...
jillianharris.com

Honouring and Remembering Our Heroes on Remembrance Day!

Today is a very important day for all of us here in Canada, it is Remembrance Day. Today, we take time to remember and honour those who have courageously served for our country! I am sharing a little glimpse into our family and the history of Remembrance Day along with 5 ways you can honour the men and women who served Canada in times of war.
Cape Gazette

Veterans honored at H.O. Brittingham Elementary

H.O. Brittingham Elementary fourth-graders honored America’s veterans with a Virtual Veterans Visit celebration Nov. 9. Students Mason Fountain, Swayze Rogers, Owen Barron and Coben Stagg organized the event, said music teacher Michelle Taylor, and missed several recesses in order to coordinate event times, decorate the school and interview school employee veterans for segments on the morning video announcements.
Cape Gazette

Villages of Five Points community holds salute to veterans

Villages of Five Points residents gathered Nov. 6 on the green to honor veterans and those actively serving in the armed forces. The program included a visit from the Dover Air Force Base Honor Guard, the Cape Henlopen Junior ROTC Color Guard, musical renditions of the national anthem and other patriotic songs by children of the community, an address by retired USMC Master Sgt. Steven Lucas, and “Taps” performed by VOFP residents.
Fox News

Commemorating a century of honor at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Arlington National Cemetery is preparing to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier this Veterans Day, Nov. 11. For the first time in nearly a century, tourists will be allowed to visit the sacred grounds to walk and place flowers at the tomb on Nov. 9 and 10. On Thursday, the public will be invited to observe a joint full honors procession and a flyover with all branches of the military at the cemetery.
Cape Gazette

Milton Lions Club celebrates Veterans Day

At exactly 11:11 a.m., Nov. 11, the Milton Lions Club held a Veterans Day ceremony honoring U.S. armed forces veterans at Odd Fellows Cemetery on Union Street. To honor military veterans, 133 flags were posted around the cemetery. The event closed with club member John Hoffman, surrounded by the flags, playing a rendition of “Taps.”
