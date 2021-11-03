Veterans Day: A Hero for Our Heroes

WALTHAM (CBS) – This quiet Veterans Day moment, feels like so many moments in Bob Williams life. “The flag waves overhead, and it’s parades and floats and a celebration in some ways,” he said. “But there are a lot of us that take it a little more somberly.” His veterans live in his heart, on his mind every day. His father Robert, and Bob’s 24-year-old son Jake. “He always made us laugh,” Bob said. “He just had a really good heart. Really, really, enjoyed his company.” Jake and Bob Williams (Family photo) It’s that company the father longs for every single day. Jake...

WALTHAM, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO