Veterans Day: A Hero for Our Heroes

WALTHAM (CBS) – This quiet Veterans Day moment, feels like so many moments in Bob Williams life.
“The flag waves overhead, and it’s parades and floats and a celebration in some ways,” he said. “But there are a lot of us that take it a little more somberly.”
His veterans live in his heart, on his mind every day. His father Robert, and Bob’s 24-year-old son Jake.
“He always made us laugh,” Bob said. “He just had a really good heart. Really, really, enjoyed his company.”
Jake and Bob Williams (Family photo)
It’s that company the father longs for every single day. Jake...
