CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars vs. Bills: Robinson Doesn't Practice Wednesday Due to Heel Injury

By John Shipley
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ZT4h_0cli0hdM00

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson has made progress in his recovery from his heel injury this week, but the second-year rusher was still a non-participant in the team's Wednesday practice.

"He made a big step yesterday and we are going to see how he feels but that is a day-to-day," Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said on Wednesday before the Jaguars practiced.

Robinson played just eight snaps for the Jaguars before leaving Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Robinson hurt his foot toward the end of the first quarter, injuring himself on a 17-yard gain. Despite playing only eight snaps, Robinson recorded the Jaguars' two longest plays of the day with that catch and a 14-yard rush.

The health of Robinson has become the storyline of the week for the 1-6 Jaguars, especially after the offense's struggles without Robinson in Seattle. Robinson has consistently been the team's best overall performer this season and he was on pace to have another strong game in Week 8 before his injury.

With Robinson taking a big step this week but still not practicing on Wednesday, it remains to be seen just how far away Robinson is from returning to the field, but Meyer has yet to count out the second-year rusher.

"I have always been [of the mindset] that a guy earns that right. Guys have rules that if you do not practice then [you will not play]. I have not really ever had those," Meyer said.

"It depends on who the individual is and we do something called mental reps so he will be at practice and they stand behind their position and move their feet so that they are actually getting reps. It is not the game reps but he is at that point where if he gets some work then we will play him.”

With Robinson off the field against Seattle, backup running backs Carlos Hyde and Dare Ogunbowale rushed 11 times for 41 yards (3.72 yards per carry) and recorded seven catches for 49 yards (7.0 yards per catch), with no rush gaining more than seven yards and no catch gaining more than nine.

By comparison, Robinson rushed four times for 22 yards (with a 14-yard run) and caught a 17-yard pass in just eight snaps. Robinson has rushed 88 times for 482 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and five touchdowns in eight games, with 388 of those yards and each touchdown coming in the four games before the Seattle game.

With Robinson banged up, the Jaguars would turn to veteran running back Carlos Hyde in the event the Jaguars' star running back isn't able to play against the AFC's best team and defense.

"Like I said, it’s why we went and got Carlos. You look at Carlos and he’s a backup running back to James, but he’s had some good plays for us," Meyer said this week.

"He runs hard. He ran hard yesterday. On a couple of those he had post-contact yardage. I personally have a lot of confidence in him because of my history with him and Dare [Ogunbowale] at times has shown he’s [capable]. I like those two guys. Obviously, you need more, but I think we’ll get some, I’m hoping to get some positive news on James.”

Comments / 1

Related
JaguarReport

Should the Jaguars Put in a Waiver Claim on DeSean Jackson?

Speed, speed, speed. That has been the consistent theme of Urban Meyer's public vision of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense since he was hired in January, but due to a mix of injures and offseason decisions, that vision has yet to come to fruition. As a result, it is fair to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL History Was Made In The Jaguars vs. Bills Game

Sunday’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills limped along for most of the first half with the two teams locked in a dead heat. However, with time winding down in the second quarter, something never before seen in the NFL took place. With the Bills trying to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
JaguarReport

Jaguars vs. Titans: Week 5 Snap Analysis

LT Cam Robinson: (71, 100%) LG Andrew Norwell: (71, 100%) RG Ben Bartch: (71, 100%) RT Jawaan Taylor Taylor: (71, 100%) QB Trevor Lawrence: (71, 100%) WR Marvin Jones: (66, 93%) C Brandon Linder: (56, 79%) TE Dan Arnold: (52, 73%) WR Laviska Shenault: (52, 73%) RB James Robinson: (48,...
NFL
JaguarReport

Jaguars Place Brandon Linder on IR, Sign OL Rashaad Coward

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially placed center and captain Brandon Linder on injured reserve on Tuesday, a procedural move that will keep for the the veteran offensive lineman sidelined for the next few weeks. Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said on Monday that Linder would be expected to miss the next...
NFL
JaguarReport

End of an Era: Jaguars Release Veteran Kicker Josh Lambo

In an expected, but still emotive and stirring move, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the release of kicker Josh Lambo on Monday, ending the long-time kicker's tenure with the team. The Jaguars were more or less backed into a corner with Lambo following the veteran's struggles to start the season, struggles...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Bills#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks
JaguarReport

Urban Meyer Credited With a Pair of the Best Coaching Decisions of Week 5

The losses have continued to come for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, with the 0-5 squad finding new ways to lose, even against the mathematical odds. The Jaguars lost their 20th consecutive game in a 37-19 blowout against a severely banged-up Tennessee Titans on Sunday, a game that at one point the Jaguars trailed 31-13 early in the second-half. But the poor showing at home wasn't the result of conservative actions from the coaching staff, at least not according to EdjSports.
NFL
JaguarReport

Titans 37, Jaguars 19: Game Balls

The Jacksonville Jaguars stumbled to another loss, their 20th in a row and fifth this season. The 37-19 loss to the Tennessee Titans kept the Jags winless, but there were some encouraging performances from a few individuals. With that in mind, Jaguar Report's John Shipley and Kassidy Hill hand out...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
JaguarReport

Josh Lambo Says Goodbye To Jaguars Fans After Being Released

Josh Lambo has officially said goodbye to the Jacksonville Jaguars fans, the city of Jacksonville and the Jags organization. Lambo was released by the club early Tuesday morning. In a post to his social media, Lambo passed along the following message:. "Dear Jacksonville, Duval County, the Jaguars and the Khan...
NFL
JaguarReport

Tyson Campbell, Roy Robertson-Harris Listed as Questionable vs. Dolphins

The Jacksonville Jaguars will already be without starting linebacker Myles Jack on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Now, the Jaguars will have to wait and see if they will have two other starting defenders at their disposal, with starting cornerback Tyson Campbell and starting defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris both listed as questionable.
NFL
JaguarReport

Jaguars Officially Set to Face Tua Tagovailoa, Not Jacoby Brissett, in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars won't be seeing a backup quarterback in Week 6. Instead, they will be seeing an NFL retention of Trevor Lawrence's rematch against Tua Tagovailoa, with the Dolphins activating the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback from injured reserve on Saturday. “He’s a different style player than Jacoby [Brissett]....
NFL
JaguarReport

Friday Night Logue: Shaquill Griffin is a 1-Man Show

When Joe Cullen was hired as the Jaguars defensive coordinator, it was clear what kind of system he was going to run. After spending the past four seasons as a defensive line coach in Baltimore, Cullen would be bringing the Ravens man-coverage and blitz-happy scheme to Jacksonville. To no surprise,...
NFL
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
512
Followers
804
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy