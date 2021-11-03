YRC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) _ Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY) on Tuesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $4.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time...
AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - ABN Amro (ABNd.AS) said on Wednesday it was looking to buy back its shares, as the Dutch bank reported an unexpected 14% increase in third-quarter net profit helped by economic recovery and the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns. "Developments in the third quarter were encouraging," Chief...
FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Allianz (ALVG.DE) on Wednesday raised its outlook for the full year after posting a better-than-expected 2.3% rise in third-quarter net profit, as the German insurer emerges from business pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The company signaled that it expected operating profit in 2021 to...
U.K. TV giant ITV said its third-quarter total advertising revenue jumped 32 percent after a 29 percent increase in the first half of 2021.
Revenue for the first nine months of 2021 rose 28 percent over the same period in 2020 and 8 percent over the comparable period in pre-coronavirus pandemic year 2019.
In a financial update on Wednesday, the company also reported an increase in total revenue for the first nine months of the year, including at production arm ITV Studios, and provided an update on its streaming business.
“Total advertising revenue (TAR) for 2021 is expected to be the highest in...
