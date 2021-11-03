CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racism is a common thread in 3 high profile trials in different parts of the U.S.

By Leila Fadel
 6 days ago

And now to a story about three high-profile trials happening in different parts of the country. In Georgia, opening statements are expected to begin this week in the case against the three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. In Wisconsin, a now-18-year-old stands trial for killing two protesters and wounding another....

RNB Cincy 100.3

When It Comes to Immigration, Conventional Wisdom Is Wrong

If not for the crisis facing Haitians at the border, many people would still question me when I say that immigration is indeed a Black issue. While Haiti is fresh in our psyche, it would be detrimental to Haitian asylum seekers to neglect to see the broader scope of challenges facing diverse populations of Black immigrants. As much as Haitian migrants want relief, they understand the impact of America’s immigration crisis on fellow Black immigrants at and within the border.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims ‘common ground’ with Nation of Islam in Twitter thread with antisemitic articles

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louis Gohmert try to gain access to jail where Capitol riot suspects are being held. Far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has found “common ground” with the Black nationalist organisation the Nation of Islam, claiming Louis Farrakhan, his conspiracy theory-promoting newspaper and its followers share her opposition to Covid-19 vaccines, public health officials and the press..
CONGRESS & COURTS
bluemountaineagle.com

Opposing racism is an integral part of faith among Black worshipers

Black houses of worship have often been the foundation from which public battles for freedom and racial equality have been waged. At the same time, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey, race plays a fundamental and complex role in the religious and personal lives of Black adults. Three-quarters...
RELIGION
AFP

Trial opens in killing of US anti-racism protesters

A double-murder trial underpinned by the stark left-right divide in US politics over last year's anti-police and anti-racism protests opened Monday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Jury selection began in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who, joining vigilante groups opposed to the protests and rioting, shot two men dead and wounded a third on the night of August 20, 2020, drawing condemnation from the left but support from then-President Donald Trump. Carrying a semi-automatic assault rifle, he had opened fire during the march against police mistreatment of African Americans, killing two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and badly wounding a third, Gaige Grosskreutz. All three were white. The circumstances of the shootings, which were partly filmed by bystanders, are at the heart of the case: did Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, intend to kill people when he went to the protest, or did he shoot the men in self-defense?
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Heyer
Person
Adolf Hitler
Fox News

Former MSNBC host calls Condoleezza Rice 'soldier for white supremacy' after she ripped critical race theory

Former MSNBC host Touré Neblett called Condoleezza Rice a "soldier for white supremacy" in a scathing op-ed on Friday over her criticism of critical race theory. "Condoleezza Rice’s recent appearance on The View was offensive and disgusting for many reasons but she was who we thought she was: a soldier for white supremacy. Her thoughts on Critical Race Theory are completely white centric, as in, they revolve around the thoughts and needs of white people," Neblett, who goes by his first name, wrote for The Grio.
SOCIETY
CBS DFW

Lawsuit: School System Excluded White Students From Events, Banned ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Phrase

WELLESLEY, Mass. (CBS Boston) – A non-profit group representing three Massachusetts families has filed a federal lawsuit against Wellesley Public Schools claiming the district violated the constitutional rights of their students. According to the suit, Wellesley held racially segregated events for students where certain students were invited but white students were specifically excluded.
WELLESLEY, MA
bctv.org

Expert on Racism to Speak as part of Violins of Hope Reading

Eric K. Ward, a nationally-recognized expert on the relationship between authoritarian movements, hate violence, and preserving inclusive democracy, is the recipient of the 2021 Civil Courage Prize – the first American in the award’s 21-year history. In his 30+ year civil rights career, Eric has worked with community groups, government and business leaders, human rights advocates, and philanthropy as an organizer, director, program officer, consultant, and board member. Eric’s widely quoted writings and speeches are credited with key narrative shifts. He currently serves as Executive Director of Western States Center, Senior Fellow with Southern Poverty Law Center and Race Forward, and Co-Chair for The Proteus Fund.
READING, PA
kazu.org

What it means for the jury to be nearly all white in trial for Ahmad Aubrey's killing

A jury has been selected in the trial of the three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. Of the 12 jurors, 11 are white. One is Black. This is despite objections from prosecutors that several potential Black jurors had been removed because of their race. Meanwhile, the defense said they had race-neutral reasons for removing those potential jurors. We wanted to talk about how a jury's racial makeup might impact the outcome of a trial, and so we're joined now by Francis Flanagan. He's an associate professor in the department of economics at Wake Forest University. Welcome.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kazu.org

Supreme Court to hear arguments on FBI's surveillance of mosques

The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a case involving an FBI undercover operation at a mosque in California. Area Muslims are suing the FBI over a nearly year-long surveillance program that, at least publicly, yielded no results and proved a huge embarrassment to the bureau. How it began.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reason.com

The Prosecution Had a Very Bad Day in the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse—the 17-year-old who shot and killed two men and grievously injured a third during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake last summer—entered its second week on Monday. The prosecution called to the stand Gaige Grosskreutz, who was shot by Rittenhouse but survived.
PUBLIC SAFETY
