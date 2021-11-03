CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

You’re About to See Yuzu on Cocktail Menus Everywhere

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uH1iT_0clhzIh800
Yuzu Smash Courtesy Image

Cocktails in the sour family include the greats like margaritas, palomas, Tom Collins, and gimlets. But for riffs on these citrus classics, bartenders have found a new main squeeze. Yuzu, mainly cultivated in Japan, Korea and China, is teetering on trend status here in the United States. If you can get your hands on it, this elusive citrus can be used as a substitute for lemons, limes, or grapefruits. Cocktail enthusiasts love the knobby fruit because it’s tart, bright, and quite complex.

Taste-wise, bartenders describe it as being the love child of mandarin oranges and lemons, with characteristics of grapefruit.

“Yuzu is a wonderful ingredient in cocktails because of the citrus fruit’s incredible fragrance,” says Mark Stoddard, a world champion mixologist based in San Francisco. “Like lemon and lime, it provides robust tartness and acidity that helps balance cocktail recipes; however, yuzu has a unique perfume unlike any other fruit.”

While some describe yuzu’s scent as citrusy with an herbaceous note, Stoddard says he picks up an alluring, almost floral component that adds an intriguing layer of complexity in cocktails. In addition to using the fresh-squeezed juice in drink recipes, he peels the skin off to add incredible flavor to syrups, preserves, and tea.

Here’s what else you need to know about yuzu, the tangerine-sized fruit that landed on Whole Foods list of 2022 food trends and that bartenders across the country love experimenting with in craft cocktails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TeVgo_0clhzIh800
kun7 / Shutterstock

Where to Find Yuzu

Yuzu can be a bit tough to track down, which just adds to the fruit’s mystique. Where are the best places to start looking? Denver-based mixologist Jordan Lyon suggests searching at the nearest Asian markets. Managing the bar at sushi and omakase hotspot Foraged, Lyon is a frequent yuzu user for Japanese twists on cocktails—including a mule concocted with gin, honey simple syrup, ginger beer, cucumber and shiso (an herb in the mint family).

Depending where you are in the country, you may actually be able to find locally grown fruit. Stoddard says you can find the rare fruit at farmers markets with citrus vendors—most commonly in California, Hawaii, Arizona, Texas, and Florida. If you’re not finding it at the local markets, Stoddard suggests trying your luck at online grocer Marx Foods.

Predominantly cultivated in Asia, most fresh yuzu is banned from U.S. importation partly because crop pests could affect local plants, Stoddard explains. As for the fruit produced in the United States, you can find it seasonally—November through February—in gourmet or Asian grocery stores.

Also, worth noting is that the juice yield is on the low side for citrus and the fruit is already expensive, Stoddard says. So if you’re looking to make batch cocktails, sudachi (a sour citrus from Japan) has a similar flavor and aroma, he says, while providing much more juice.

How to Use Yuzu in Cocktails

As yuzu becomes more popular stateside, you can find some damn good cocktail mixers and booze infused with the fruit. Yakami Orchards makes a pasteurized yuzu juice. Stoddard also recommends Kimino yuzu sparkling juice for fantastic two-ingredient cocktails.

The Perfect Purée also has Yuzu Luxe Sour with lemongrass and Kaffir lime complementing the tartness of the juice.

Yuzuri Liqueur is a Japanese citrus spirit with enough depth to sip on its own or it can be used for spins on palomas and whiskey sours. The liqueur delivers an authentic taste of the citrus because freshly picked fruit is squeezed, then the whole fruit, peel, and seeds are left to steep in a spirit made from local rice and pure mountain water.

Dan Oskey, the co-founder of Tattersall Distilling in Minneapolis, likes using it in mixed drinks because it lends a combination of the familiar and the slightly unexpected.

“In citrus cocktails such as a French 75 or a Tom Collins it offers a complexity that can’t be attained with traditional lemon,” Oskey says.

Something to keep in mind when using yuzu in cocktails is that a “a little goes a long way,” says Natasha Velez, a shochu expert and iichiko’s master mixologist. She recommends mixing 0.25-0.5 ounces of yuzu with 0.5 ounces to 0.75 ounces of lemon or lime juice for a complex but well-balanced citrus mixer.

5 Yuzu Cocktails You Can Make at Home

Want to incorporate yuzu in your DIY cocktails? Bartenders have shared some of their favorite yuzu recipes. Here are five to try.

1. Yuzu Smash (above)

For this Yuzu Smash, bartenders at the Lounge at Intersect by Lexus make their own in-house lemon cordial with sugar, lemons and grapefruit juice that requires some advanced planning. To keep things simple, you can buy a bottle of lemon cordial. This lower-proof cocktail has some qualities of lime, grapefruit, and sweet orange and is both acidic and aromatic, says Nicholas Bennett, who developed the recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 2.5 oz riesling
  • 0.5 oz Fino sherry
  • 0.5 oz lemon cordial
  • 2-3 wedges of yuzu

Instructions:

  1. In a shaker tin, muddle the yuzu to release the citrus and oils.
  2. Add remaining ingredients and shake over ice.
  3. Strain into a rocks glass with chipped ice and garnish.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44VvP5_0clhzIh800

2. Yuzu Gimlet

The Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto has reinvented a gin classic with yuzu. For the drink, Kyoto bartenders use local Ki No Bi Gin, but you can swap in your favorite herbaceous gin.

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz gin
  • 1.5 oz yuzu liqueur like Yuzuri Liqueur
  • 3 dashes of yuzu bitters (or orange bitters if unavailable)
  • Yuzu or citrus wheel garnish if available

Instructions:

  1. Add the gin, yuzu liqueur, and bitters to a shaker and shake with ice until well-chilled.
  2. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass or a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
  3. Garnish with a yuzu or citrus wheel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XnUn0_0clhzIh800
Yuzu Highball from Cooper Lounge Courtesy Image

3. Japanese Highball

The bar team at Cooper Lounge, a cocktail bar in Denver’s historic Union Station, makes a bubbly, easy-to-sip cocktail with Japanese whisky.

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Akashi Single Malt Whisky
  • Bar spoon of yuzu juice
  • Splash of club soda
  • Fresh mint bouquet and lemon wheel

Instructions:

  1. Add ice to a highball glass and stir until the glass is frosted.
  2. After pouring out any excess water, the glass and ice is now ready for the whisky and juice. Once poured, stir with ice precisely 13 times before adding more ice and topping everything off with soda water.
  3. Add fresh mint bouquet and lemon wheel as garnish.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46DYxZ_0clhzIh800
Yuzu martini Courtesy Image

4. Yuzu Martini

Since it’s hard to find fresh yuzu and tough to produce enough juice from the fruit to use in cocktails, mixologist Alexa Delgado recommends buying juice or concentrate from an Asian market. Delgado, who is behind the mixology program at The Living Room Bar within Orlando’s new Lake Nona Wave Hotel (opening in Dec. 2021), created this vodka cocktail with yuzu concentrate that she says is slightly bitter with a touch of sweetness. “I prefer using the concentrate in my cocktails because I love for the flavor to really stand out and be complemented by the other ingredients,” Delgado says.

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz vodka
  • 1 oz pomegranate juice
  • 0.75 oz Lyre’s Orange Sec (zero-proof triple sec alternative so the cocktail is less strong)
  • 0.25 oz yuzu concentrate
  • 0.25 oz simple syrup

Instructions:

  1. Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin.
  2. Fill 3/4 of the tin with ice and shake well.
  3. Double strain into a coupe or martini glass using a mesh strainer.
  4. Express orange peel over the rim of the glass.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mxC35_0clhzIh800
Yuzu spritz Courtesy Image

5. Yuzu Spritz

An expression of shochu, iichiko’s Saiten cocktail has an umami-like character. It pairs especially well with yuzu for a Japanese rendition of a spritz.

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz iichiko Saiten
  • 0.75 oz lime juice
  • 0.75 oz Simple Syrup
  • 0.25 oz yuzu juice
  • Splash club soda
  • Mint sprigs

Instructions:

  1. Mix all ingredients except club soda into a cocktail shaker with ice.
  2. Shake, then strain into rocks glass with ice.
  3. Top with club soda and garnish with mint.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Comments / 0

Related
Mens Journal

11 Nonalcoholic Spirits Crafty Enough to Fool Anyone

We know all the worthy reasons for considering those nonalcoholic craft spirit options on the other side of the shelf. It’s just the pallid options we’ve been having some issues with—until recently. Whether you’re hosting a booze-free night, demonstrating solidarity with your pregnant wife, playing designated driver, looking to enjoy a happy hour sans hungover chaser, etc., gone are the days when nonalcoholic (NA) spirits are a lackluster mocktail party pooper. Don’t believe us? Here’s some zero-proof proof—our favorite nonalcoholic spirits that are (no-joke) worth adding to your bar—and even giving to a friend this holiday season. Yes, they’re that tasty and buzzworthy.
DRINKS
Mens Journal

Sweet, Smoky, and Supremely Spicy Hot Sauces to Put on Just About Everything

Hot sauce enthusiast? We’re here—and packing the heat—for you. Whether you’re a long-time hot sauce connoisseur or just starting to diversify your hot sauce game, the below list is sure to introduce you to a new favorite, or 10. We’ve rounded up the best smoky, sweet, and supremely spicy hot sauces (think Tupelo honey, truffle, and habanero, respectively). Trust us, you’ll want these on rotation all year round for breakfast burritos, nachos, and everything in between.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mens Journal

Move Over Billionaires, It’s Beer’s Turn to Go Into Orbit With ‘Space Craft’

There’s a lot going into orbit lately. Space craft with multiple billionaires, Captain Kirk, and million dollar bottles of wine have all taken a spin around the Earth. But what does this mean for you, a beer drinker? Until today, not much. That’s changing because Samuel Adams is making a beer brewed with hops that’ve been to space. It’s a gimmick, sure, but it’s a gimmick that got our attention. Who doesn’t want to drink space beer?
FOOD & DRINKS
Mens Journal

Best Thanksgiving Whiskey Pairings, From Potatoes to Pie

In the holiday lineup, none is more focused on food than the fourth Thursday of November. But Thanksgiving isn’t just an eating holiday. It’s a day for great drinking too. It’s the perfect excuse to offer an all-American lineup of bourbon, rye and other locally made pours. Yes, we’re talking Thanksgiving whiskey pairings.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
State
Hawaii State
Mens Journal

These Warming Whiskeys Are Like a Hug in a Rocks Glass

Summer’s balmy embrace is long gone. Winter and the holidays are barreling toward us like an out-of-control locomotive. And while a crackling fire can replace the warmth of the sun on your skin, we prefer to warm up from the inside out. Because, truthfully, there’s no greater feeling than staving off a chill with the season’s greatest warming whiskeys.
DRINKS
SPY

Stock Up on the Best No-Spoil, Shelf-Stable Milk

There aren’t many more unpleasant things in day-to-day life than heading to your fridge, pulling out the milk thinking it’s fresh, and then pouring stinky, cheese-like lumps into your cereal. Rather than buying fresh milk which comes with a short lifespan of only a few days and running the risk of the aforementioned problem, why not choose from the best shelf-stable milk instead? This no-spoil milk can be kept unrefrigerated until you know you need it, whether that be days, weeks, months or even years from the point of purchase. Read on to discover more about the best shelf-stable milk. What...
FOOD & DRINKS
theaureview.com

4 things you should know about French gin to help you broaden your cocktail horizons

I don’t know what it is about gin, but it’s a pretty divisive spirit. Vodka is a cocktail classic, whiskey we tend to get around, but when you ask a room full of people about this robust spirit named gin, some very mixed opinions often erupt. For the superfans among us, you’ll know it’s officially gin season, because it’s spring and there’s nothing more satisfying than sipping on something fruity, floral, or piney, while still packing a punch.
DRINKS
Mens Journal

Best Wine Cask-Finished Whiskeys Perfect for Food Pairings

The holidays are approaching. That means parties, dinners, and family gatherings—many of which you’ll want to attend bearing a gift. Wine is the all-to-obvious route. So why not present your host with something more exciting (and stronger)—like wine cask-finished whiskeys?. Wine cask-finished whiskeys strike a balance of strength (always at...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pomegranate Juice#Fresh Fruit#Vodka Cocktail#Cocktail Recipes#Fruit Juice#Food Drink#Whole Foods#Asian#Japanese
Best Life

If You Notice This On an Avocado, Don't Eat It, Experts Say

There are few better feelings in the kitchen than when you slice an avocado open to find a ripe, green specimen. Conversely, when you cut one open only to discover that the fruit is already past its prime, the disappointment is all too real. But experts say there's an even more important reason not to pick the wrong avocados: when they ultimately go rancid, they can be downright dangerous for your health. Read on to learn how to spot a spoiled avocado to slash your risk of a problem.
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

‘Tis the Season To Drink Something Fun: The Best Christmas Beers To Buy in 2021

There are many different ways to mark the upcoming holidays; you can celebrate with decorations or themed parties, for example. But for beer enthusiasts, the best way to mark any holiday is with, well, beer. That’s because, for seemingly every holiday, there’s a companion beer. There are Halloween beers and St. Patrick’s Day beers. You can even sometimes find a Tax Day-themed beer. But the biggest variety comes from Christmas beer. A Christmas beer can be a lot of things, ranging from subtle malty and spiced ales to gingerbread beers that will make you hear jingle bells. What Christmas beers all...
DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

29 Foods You Should Never Order for Delivery

Sometimes putting cold cuts between two slices of bread is more than one can manage on a weeknight, not to mention when the fridge is empty and so is the gas tank. We’ve all been there. Delivery is a modern godsend, especially now that our options extend beyond the standard pizza or Chinese takeout of […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Field & Stream

Buck Scrapes Are Popping Up Everywhere! Should You Hunt Them?

On a quick scouting mission, I walked the edge of a food plot last Friday, October 22, and spotted almost zero buck sign. On Sunday, only two days later, on my way to check another spot, I slipped past the same edge and could’ve sworn a bomb had gone off in my absence. The ground beneath every potential licking branch along that food plot had torn up, and some of the new scrapes where so fresh I could smell the musky odor of the buck, or bucks, that made them.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mens Journal

These Tasty New Condiments Will Bring You to Flavortown

Ketchup and mustard, mayo and sriracha, you’re safe. This isn’t an eviction notice to the classics—just a request to make some room in the fridge and cabinet as chefs, farmers, and food artisans expand America’s roster of essential condiments at a delirious, delicious pace. Here are seven of the most action-packed condiments to teach an old dog (burger, drumstick, taco, pizza slice, etc.) new tricks.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

5 Prepared Foods You Should Absolutely Buy at the Grocery Store — and 5 You Shouldn't

Now that more and more people find themselves heading back to the office and hosting get-togethers on their days off, there's reason to be concerned about the "kitchen time crunch" once again. Busy schedules don't always allow for long cooking processes, and when you're scrambling to get a meal on the table after a long day, the occasional shortcut can make a big difference.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOX 16 News

Best margarita gift set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which margarita gift set is best? A popular and beloved drink, the margarita is a versatile cocktail that’s easy to make at home. Its traditional form features three simple ingredients, but the signature margarita glass is what really makes the drink stand out. A margarita set […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

One of the World’s First Vietnamese Gins Evokes the Country’s Flavors and Terroir

Dragon claw flower, ancient tinctures and wild mắc mật are just a few of the flavor inspirations behind the world’s first-ever Vietnamese gins—Sông Cái Dry Gin and Sông Cái Floral Gin. Sông Cái founder Daniel Nguyen argues that gin “has typically lacked a sense of place, and we want Sông Cái to be a gin that evokes terroir, much like a wine from France’s Rhône Valley. When you taste our gins you not only enjoy exotic flavors but you get a true sense of Vietnam.” Nguyen initially traveled to Vietnam as part of an Oxfam-led agricultural team advising on sustainable agricultural...
DRINKS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

672
Followers
1K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy