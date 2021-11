Choosing a Halloween costume that’s sure to make, shall we say, a splash is no easy feat, but these celeb parents clearly understood the assignment. From adorable to spooky to stylish and even matching ensembles, here’s a look at some of the best Halloween costumes worn by celebrities and their kids in 2021. So break out your notebook and jot down a few notes for next year because there are some seriously good ideas for yourself and your little ones below.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO