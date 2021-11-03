CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.29%

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Consumer Goods, Basic Materials and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.29% to hit a new all time high, while the S&P 500 index gained...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

3 High Growth Stocks That are Better Than Bitcoin

While many investors are excited about the prospects of Bitcoin, the high volatility of the cryptocurrency may make some investors hesitant. On the other hand, high growth stocks such as ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), and ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) offer the potential for strong gains with more reasonable volatility.When we started the year, it was cyclical stocks that were all the rage. Why not? The economy was bouncing back, and companies that thrive in that type of environment saw their share prices rise. However, growth stocks have come back in favor over the past few weeks. In fact, the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) is up 14.9% since October 4th. That compares extremely favorably to the S&P 500's 8.9% gain.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite drift higher early Tuesday but Dow under pressure

U.S. stock indexes opened mixed Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite aiming to extend lengthy winning streaks, while the Dow dipped at the start of trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% at 36,368, while the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% at 4,704, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2% at 16,019. On Monday, the S&P 500 scored its the eighth straight gain, its longest winning streak since April 2019 and its longest string of record closes since 1997. The Nasdaq Composite produced, on Monday, notched its 11th straight gain, which marked its longest stretch of advances since December of 2019. Trading for equity markets on Tuesday come after a report on wholesale inflation, the October producer price index, rose 0.6%, in line with expectations. The pace of wholesale inflation over the past 12 months was flat at 8.6%, but marking the highest level since the index was reconfigured in 2009, and likely one of the highest readings since the early 1980s. In corporate action, shares of General Electric Co. were up after the industrial conglomerate announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy With $500 in November

Warren Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares since taking over as CEO. This mix of growth, value, and income stocks are ripe for the picking. When investing on Wall Street, patience pays off. Perhaps no investor has demonstrated how powerful an ally time...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Open Mixed After Dow, S&P 500 Close at Records

U.S. stocks opened mixed, a day after closing at record highs. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.1% Tuesday, a day after the benchmark index closed at an all-time high for the eighth consecutive session—the longest streak of records since 1997. If the broad stocks gauge climbs for a ninth straight trading day it would mark the longest winning streak since 2004, according to Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodities Trading#Investing Com#Nasdaq Composite#Wba#Nike Inc Lrb#Amgen Inc Lrb#Amgn#Caterpillar Inc Lrb#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Gs#Chevron Corp Lrb Nyse#Cvx#Capri Holdings Ltd#Cpri#Fmc Corporation#Kohls Corp#Kss#Atvi#Teleflex Incorporated#Tfx
investing.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.08%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Consumer Staples , REITs and Utilities sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite gained 0.08% to hit a new all time high. The biggest gainers of the session on the...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S Stock Futures Ease as Major Indices Retreat From Records

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures traded lower in early APAC deals on Wednesday, after major benchmark indices retreated from record highs and snapped 8 sessions of consecutive gains during the regular session as investors remained cautious ahead of key inflation data. During Tuesday’s session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 skids lower Tuesday and misses longest streak of record closes in 66 years as Tesla's stock tumbles 12%

U.S. stock benchmarks headed solidly lower Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite halting lengthy win streaks that had been a feature of a stock market that appeared to levitate off optimism around third-quarter earnings, despite lingering concerns about out-of-control inflation that have been amplified by supply-chain bottlenecks heading into the holiday season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 112 points, or 0.3%, to 36,320, while the S&P 500 index ended down 0.4% at 4,685, marking its first decline in nine sessions and narrowly missing its longest string of record closes, nine straight all-time highs, since...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why DoorDash Stock Is Trading Higher

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) surged higher during Tuesday's after-hours session following the release of the company's third-quarter earnings results, which included a beat on sales with guidance. The company had numerous achievements within the quarter, including a quarterly-end of 9 million DashPass members, as well as an increase...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Dow down 111 points on losses for shares of Visa, Walgreens Boots

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Tuesday morning with shares of Visa and Walgreens Boots facing the biggest declines for the blue-chip average. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 111 points (0.3%) lower, as shares of Visa (V) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) are contributing to the index's intraday decline. Visa's shares are off $3.63, or 1.7%, while those of Walgreens Boots have dropped $0.72, or 1.4%, combining for an approximately 29-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Caterpillar (CAT) and IBM (IBM) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
investing.com

Buy These 4 Semiconductor Stocks Before They Surge Even Higher

Huge investments made by governments and enterprises worldwide to ramp up production should drive the semiconductor industry’s growth. Therefore, fundamentally sound semiconductor companies Wolfspeed (WOLF), Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB), SiTime (SITM), and MaxLinear (MXL), whose shares have soared in price over the past month, could continue rallying. Read on for details.Even though the current semiconductor chip shortage affects several industries worldwide, the semiconductor industry witnessed 27.6% year-over-year sales growth in the third quarter. And although the industry is facing production logjams, increasing corporate investments and efforts made by governments to address this shortage should help it achieve a solid production rebound.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 0.85% to $286.35 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.30 short of its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) plunged 11.99% to $1,023.50 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.60% to 15,886.54 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $219.99 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.70% higher to $655.99 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Netflix Inc. closed $34.98 short of its 52-week high ($690.97), which the company reached on October 29th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) sank 0.08% to $2,978.37 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. The stock's fall snapped a five-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $33.93 short of its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
investing.com

Dollar Pushes Higher; U.S. CPI Release in Focus

Investing.com - The dollar edged higher in early European trade Wednesday, with producer price inflation data in both the U.S. and China weighing on risk sentiment, and with investors mindful that U.S. consumer price inflation - data for which are due later - is also close to a 30-year high.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Advanced Micro Devices, Delta Air Lines, Coty and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Infrastructure stocks — Industrial stocks got a boost after the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill by the House of Representatives over the weekend. Caterpillar, Vulcan Materials added more than 4% while Martin Marietta Materials rose more than 3%. The Global X US Infrastructure Investment ETF, which tracks infrastructure stocks, gained 1.2% and hit an all-time high in the opening minutes of the session.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy