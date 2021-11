For-profit hospitals reported treating their highest numbers of COVID-19 patients during the third quarter of 2021 as the delta variant surged across the country. About 10% of Tenet's admissions in the quarter had COVID-19, compared to 4% in the second quarter, executives said on a call with investors. Universal Health Services' acute care admissions with a COVID-19 diagnosis during the period was around 14%, executives said.

