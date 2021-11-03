CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa man charged with murder of missing Wisconsin woman

By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35EbA7_0clhvobQ00

POLK COUNTY, IOWA — Authorities in Polk County are charging a Mount Ayr man with the murder of a missing Wisconsin woman, though her remains have not been found. James Shiloh Klever, 46, was booked into the Polk County Jail on Wednesday, charged with first degree murder for allegedly killing 30-year-old Rachel Reuter of Cassville, Wisconsin.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says Reuter was reported missing by her father on June 16th, 2021 . An investigation into her disappearance lead authorities to a home in Bondurant. They say that evidence indicates Klever killed Reuter at the home on June 13th. Her remains have not been found.

Despite Klever’s arrest, authorities say this investigation remains open. Anyone with information about the disappearance of Rachel Reuter is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (515) 286-3334.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Des Moines teen dies after being shot in head Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head in Des Moines over the weekend has died, police announced Tuesday. Someone opened fire at the teen at 17th Street and Forest Avenue near Evelyn K. Davis Park around 11:23 a.m. Sunday. The Des Moines Police Department has not yet made an […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Polk County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
County
Polk County, IA
City
Cassville, WI
City
Bondurant, IA
City
Mount Ayr, IA
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WHO 13

18-year-old injured in Fort Dodge shooting

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police in Fort Dodge are investigating after an 18-year-old was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning. Just before 4:30 a.m., police responded to the 10 block of North 7th Street after receiving a report of gunshots in the area. Officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his […]
FORT DODGE, IA
WHO 13

Iowa man killed in farm accident

CLERMONT, Iowa (AP) — A man is dead after a farm accident in northeastern Iowa. Fayette County deputies responding to a 911 call Thursday afternoon found 38-year-old Evan Pape of Luana pinned between a corn wagon and his service truck in a cornfield near the town of Clermont. The sheriff’s department said in a posting […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa man shooting air rifle at squirrel inadvertently wounds Marine

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa City man shooting at a squirrel in his yard with an air rifle unintentionally shot and wounded a man from Missouri who was driving by at the time, law enforcement authorities said Friday. Philip Olson, 69, of Iowa City, turned himself in to police after hearing about the […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Weather
WHO 13

Some dogs from Seymour puppy mill ready for forever homes

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some of the more than 500 dogs rescued from a southern Iowa dog breeder are in need of a new home. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa posted a short video to Facebook Monday of Tonka, a golden retriever, getting a bath and loving it. Tonka is just one of the […]
SEYMOUR, IA
WHO 13

Overnight fire forces evacuation of Des Moines apartment building

DES MOINES, Iowa — An apartment building in Des Moines was evacuated after a fire broke out late Sunday night. Crews were called out to the Gray’s Lake Apartments on Fleur Drive just before midnight. When firefighters got on scene, they saw smoke coming from the third floor. Flames were visible by the time they […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Court hearings set for 2 students charged in Fairfield teacher’s death

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — Court hearings were set for next week for two students charged with murder in the death of a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher as her family deals with the shocking ordeal and urged forgiveness. Investigators said Nohema Graber, a 66-year-old Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, was reported missing Tuesday. Her remains were […]
FAIRFIELD, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

Fairfield superintendent says violent social media post threatening high school is not credible

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Fairfield High School is still mourning murdered Spanish teacher Nohema Graber, who was allegedly killed by two of her students, but the district’s superintendent said the community should not worry about another possible tragedy at the high school. In a statement posted to YouTube Sunday night, Fairfield Community Schools superintendent Dr. Laurie […]
FAIRFIELD, IA
WHO 13

Death of man in Dows being investigated as a homicide, DCI assisting

DOWS, Iowa – State law enforcement officials are investigating the death of a man in Wright County as a homicide. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, a 911 call was made Tuesday requesting help at 305 Park Avenue in Dows. When emergency medical responders arrived, they found Mario Salvador Lopez unresponsive. The Wright […]
DOWS, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

1K+
Followers
642
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy