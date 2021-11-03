CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Study links gene to cognitive resilience in the elderly

Science Daily
 9 days ago

Many people develop Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia as they get older. However, others remain sharp well into old age, even if their brains show underlying signs of neurodegeneration. Among these cognitively resilient people, researchers have identified education level and amount of time spent on intellectually stimulating activities...

www.sciencedaily.com

Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Signs and symptoms of a tooth infection spreading to the body

A tooth infection, or a tooth abscess, is a collection of pus and bacteria that forms inside the tooth or gum. to other areas of the body, and this can lead to serious and potentially life threatening complications. To reduce the risk of complications, a person should seek treatment for a tooth infection as early as possible.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Doing This for 30 Minutes a Day Slashes Your Dementia Risk, Study Says

Facing the risk of dementia is an unfortunate part of the aging process. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it's estimated that 5.8 million people currently have Alzheimer's disease and other related dementias, including 5.6 million of whom are 65 or older. Thankfully, research devoted to the degenerative condition is beginning to help shed light on how to treat it, lessen its effects, or potentially avoid it entirely. And in one recent study, researchers found that doing one activity in particular for 30 minutes each day could significantly reduce the risk of dementia in older adults. Keep reading to see what could help give you a brain boost.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Cognitive Impairment#Cognitive Decline#Gene#Mit
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

COVID-19 Survivors May Experience These Two Newly Discovered Side Effects

A recent study found a pair of side effects that are associated with long-haul COVID-19. There are a couple of recurring side effects that are now being associated with post-COVID-19 symptoms (also known as “long COVID”). According to a new study, memory loss and cognitive dysfunction are common symptoms linked with survivors of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
CANCER
spectrumnews.org

Rare mutations prevalent among autistic people

About one in four autistic people carries rare genetic mutations in genes strongly linked to autism or other neurodevelopmental conditions, far more than in the general population, according to a new study. These mutations combine with common genetic variants to shape a person’s chances of having autism, a related study from the same team shows.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Abnormal brain changes found to develop over time with bipolar disorder

Bipolar disorder (BD) is a debilitating psychiatric disorder characterized by fluctuating periods of depression and mania. Researchers have long suspected that BD may be accompanied by abnormal structural and functional changes in the brain. Small cross-sectional brain imaging studies of people with BD have shown hints at those changes, but the ability to interpret data collected at a single timepoint is limited. Now, a multi-center longitudinal study shows aberrant changes over time in the brains of people with BD. Some changes were specifically associated with more episodes of mania.
MENTAL HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Popular Drink That Reduces Liver Disease Risk

The type of drink that reduces the risk of liver disease and common liver conditions. People who drink any type of coffee are less likely to develop chronic liver disease, fatty liver disease, or die from liver disease. Drinking any type of coffee — no matter if it is caffeinated...
DRINKS
ScienceAlert

Rare Genetic Mutation in Utah Family Traced Across Continents And Over Centuries

Scientists have tracked a rare genetic disease that runs in a large American family in Utah all the way back to 1700s Denmark. The dangerous genetic quirk is considered 'high-impact' because it puts people as young as 13 at risk of atrial fibrillation (AF). AF is a disease of the heart that is marked by an irregular and rapid heartbeat, and can sometimes lead to fatal blood clots or heart failure. In the Utah family, adult individuals 18 years or older who were tested and found to carry the mutation had almost an 80 percent chance of showing signs of the disease. Using...
UTAH STATE
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Insulin Resistance Linked to Major Depression

Individuals who are insulin-resistant are 2.66 times more likely to suffer from major depression than those who are not insulin-resistant. Insulin resistance has been linked to an increased risk of developing major depressive disorder, according to the results of a study at Stanford Medicine, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry.
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceAlert

There's a Strange Difference Between Human Brains And Those of Other Mammals

When it comes to the world of mammals, humans tend to stand out a fair bit. While many animals share some aspects of our intelligence, they don't take it to the same level we have. But pinning down why we're more cognitively advanced on a neurological level has been tricky; to date, studies have found no significant differences between the brains of mammals. Now, we finally have a lead. A team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that, compared to other mammals, human brains have a much lower number of the neuronal channels that allow the flow...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Low vitamin D may speed up cognitive decline

In a recent study from Rutgers, researchers found older people who don’t get enough vitamin D may experience cognitive decline at a much faster rate than people who have adequate vitamin D. We obtain vitamin D—known for its importance for bone health—primarily through sun exposure and some foods. It also...
HEALTH
CBS Miami

Researchers Studying Unique Non-Drug Treatment To Eliminate Chronic Back Pain

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Millions of adults are coping with chronic back pain, which can significantly limit their ability to work and do other daily activities. Researchers are studying a unique non-drug treatment to eliminate that pain. Daniel Waldrip suffered with chronic back pain for 20 years, and doctors could never find the source. “I made the decision that I was gonna keep running and trying to play golf and skiing, I was just gonna do it and pay the price,” Waldrip said. He was willing to try anything for relief, including physical therapy and acupuncture. “It was getting progressively worse through the years. It...
MIAMI, FL
Sentinel

These are the symptoms and treatments to cure dry eye syndrome

The health of the vision is one of the aspects that most people neglect the most , although being a sensitive area of the body we should influence their care. The use of new technologies and atmospheric factors can cause damage to eye health . On the occasion of World...
HEALTH
The Independent

Acid from palm oil linked to cancer spread, study suggests

Acid found in palm oil can alter the cancer genome, increasing the likelihood that the disease will spread through the body, researchers have found.Palm oil is a common additive, used in everything from chocolate to lipstick and even toothpaste and shampoo.The spread of cancer - metastasis - is the main cause of death in patients with the disease and the vast majority of people with metastatic cancer can only be treated but not cured, researchers say.Fatty acids are the building blocks of fat in our body and the food we eat. Metastasis is promoted by fatty acids in the diet,...
CANCER

