Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Limited in practice

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers clearly haven't been the same defense lately. But in the last couple of days of practice, it hasn't taken long to realize what's been missing. "Physically, I'm feeling good. Mentally, I'm feeling great," Thompson said with a grin Thursday. "I'm just happy to be back out there with my brothers, happy to run around with them, and bringing the energy."
CHARLOTTE - The Panthers had a welcome sight on the practice field Wednesday, as linebacker Shaq Thompson was back among his teammates after missing the last three games. Thompson's been out with a foot injury, and was limited in his workload, but Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he was optimistic about Thompson's chances of playing Sunday against the Falcons.
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. again this week, but they could be a step closer to getting defensive leader Shaq Thompson back on the field. Thompson was again listed as a limited participant in Friday’s walkthrough, and he’s questionable for Sunday’s game against...
CHARLOTTE — Panthers defensive end Brian Burns’ teammates remain upset about Patriots quarterback Mac Jones grabbing Burns’ ankle Sunday. And Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wants to make sure his voice is heard, in trying to protect them. Burns got an MRI on an ankle injury Monday, and Rhule didn’t...
We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was expectedly evasive when asked about the vaccination status of his unvaccinated quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to quarantine for at least 10 days, which will force him to miss the Packers’ Week 9 matchup at the Kansas City Chiefs.
Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has returned to the Falcons after taking some time to deal with a personal matter. Ridley wasn't with the Falcons for their game in London ahead of the Week 6 bye, but he will be back in action for a Week 7 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Kyle Pitts led the Falcons with 10 targets in Ridley's absence and Cordarrelle Patterson came in second with just one fewer look. Ridley has five-plus catches and over 50 yards in every game this season, and he's one of only three players in the league to draw at least eight targets in each outing.
Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
Sean Taylor's NFL career was bright before his life was tragically cut short in 2007. The Washington Football Team is paying tribute to Taylor nearly 15 years after his death by retiring the late safety's jersey number ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a statement. Nearly 100 alumni will also be honored at FedExField.
The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
Adrian Peterson can make history this season — again. Peterson's Hall of Fame credentials are all but cemented, but he's going to get another opportunity to notch a record this year as he lines up in the Titans' backfield this weekend vs. the Rams. On Nov. 1, Peterson signed a...
Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has one preferred NFL destination in mind. The soon-to-be former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is expected to hit waivers on Monday. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he’ll be able to sign with any team of his choosing. Pro Football Talk shared the latest on his...
If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
The Buccaneers offense is elite when it’s at full strength. Unfortunately, Tampa Bay may be without veteran wideout Antonio Brown for a bit longer than previously expected. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced on Monday that Brown is still donning a walking boot, meaning it’s probably a longshot he plays against Washington this Sunday.
Comments / 0