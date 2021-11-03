CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

A new dimension in magnetism and superconductivity launched

Science Daily
 9 days ago

An international team of scientists from Austria and Germany has launched a new paradigm in magnetism and superconductivity, putting effects of curvature, topology, and 3D geometry into the spotlight of next-decade research. | New paper in "Advanced Materials." Traditionally, the primary ﬁeld, where curvature is playing a pivotal role,...

www.sciencedaily.com

Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
CANCER
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Not Science Fiction: German Scientists Harness the Power of Photosynthesis for New Way To “Breathe”

Photosynthesizing algae injected into the blood vessels of tadpoles supply oxygen to their brains. Leading a double life in water and on land, frogs have many breathing techniques – through the gills, lungs, and skin – over the course of their lifetime. Now German scientists have developed another method that allows tadpoles to “breathe” by introducing algae into their bloodstream to supply oxygen. The method developed, presented October 13 in the journal iScience, provided enough oxygen to effectively rescue neurons in the brains of oxygen-deprived tadpoles.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover New Physics Missing From Existing Models of Magnetic Reconnection

Micro-Scale Current Sheets Unleash Macro-Scale Space Weather. NRL scientists discover new physics missing from existing models of magnetic reconnection. While movies show Earth as existing in a calm, pristine corner of the universe, in reality the near-Earth space environment is dangerous and dynamic. On any given day, hot charged particles and blobs of plasma, called the solar wind, travel from the sun and are deflected by the Earth’s magnetic field, causing beautiful aurora around north and south poles. During solar storms, however, the solar wind can compress the Earth’s magnetic field, causing the magnetic field lines to rearrange and reconnect (also known as magnetic reconnection), shooting hot, dense plasma back toward the Earth. Processes like these are commonly referred to as space weather. Because of the effect that these space-based disruptions can have on key elements of our modern society, such as telecommunication systems and power grids, obtaining a good understanding of these processes is just as essential as understanding ground-based weather.
ASTRONOMY
Physics World

Cooper pairs spotted above critical temperature for superconductivity

The most direct evidence so far that Cooper pairs of electrons can exist in a material above the critical temperature for superconductivity has been claimed by Koen Bastiaans and Milan Allan of Leiden University in the Netherlands and colleagues. Their work builds on previous research suggesting that electron pairs could be responsible for the mysterious pseudogap state in unconventional superconductors. In the new work, however, researchers have detected Cooper pairs in a superconductor above the critical temperature, but without a pseudogap.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

A superconducting silicon-photonic chip for quantum communication

Integrated quantum photonics (IQP) is a promising platform for realizing scalable and practical quantum information processing. Up to now, most of the demonstrations with IQP focus on improving the stability, quality, and complexity of experiments for traditional platforms based on bulk and fiber optical elements. A more demanding question is: "Are there experiments possible with IQP that are impossible with traditional technology?"
ENGINEERING
National Science Foundation (press release)

Tunable superconductivity in twisted graphene 'nanosandwich'

Artist’s rendition showing magic-angle twisted trilayer graphene composed of three honeycomb lattices. The tightly bound electrons (yellow spheres connected by blue halos) indicate the new structure’s strongly coupled superconducting state. [Research supported by U.S. National Science Foundation grants DMR 1809802, DMR 1231319, DMR 0819762 and ECS 0335765.]. Learn more in...
PHYSICS
Science
Physics
Germany
Chemistry
purdue.edu

No more magnets: How an electrically driven, linear optical isolator on-a-chip opens door to new applications

Traditional computers are fast, but nothing like the speed of light—at 186,000 miles per second, you can crunch numbers awfully quick. That’s a big reason why optical photonics are being used for photonic integrated circuits (PICs) to greatly increase bandwidth and speed. “Integrated photonics—using light, and photons, instead of traditional...
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

Superconductivity: Scientists New Tricks for Finding Better Materials

Nickelates are a new promising material for future superconductivity technologies. Scientists at TU Wien (Vienna) have now succeeded in explaining their electronic structure. Even after more than 30 years of research, high-temperature superconductivity is still one of the great unsolved mysteries of materials physics. The exact mechanism that causes certain materials to still conduct electric current without any resistance even at relatively high temperatures is still not fully understood.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Electron shelving of a superconducting artificial atom

Interfacing long-lived qubits with propagating photons is a fundamental challenge in quantum technology. Cavity and circuit quantum electrodynamics (cQED) architectures rely on an off-resonant cavity, which blocks the qubit emission and enables a quantum non-demolition (QND) dispersive readout. However, no such buffer mode is necessary for controlling a large class of three-level systems that combine a metastable qubit transition with a bright cycling transition, using the electron shelving effect. Here we demonstrate shelving of a circuit atom, fluxonium, placed inside a microwave waveguide. With no cavity modes in the setup, the qubit coherence time exceeds 50 Î¼s, and the cycling transition's radiative lifetime is under 100 ns. By detecting a homodyne fluorescence signal from the cycling transition, we implement a QND readout of the qubit and account for readout errors using a minimal optical pumping model. Our result establishes a resource-efficient (cavityless) alternative to cQED for controlling superconducting qubits.
CHEMISTRY
Science Daily

An innovative imaging technique for dynamic optical nanothermometry

A new imaging technique, developed by the teams of Professors Jinyang Liang and Fiorenzo Vetrone at the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), can measure temperature in 2D, without contact, and in just a snap. The results of their research were published in the journal Nature Communications. This accurate real-time temperature detection could one day improve photothermal therapy and help in the early diagnosis of skin cancers.
CANCER
Science Daily

Hidden behavior of supercapacitor materials

Researchers from the University of Surrey's Advanced Technology Institute (ATI) and the University of São Paulo have developed a new analysis technique that will help scientists improve renewable energy storage by making better supercapacitors. The team's new approach enables researchers to investigate the complex inter-connected behaviour of supercapacitor electrodes made from layers of different materials.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Science Daily

How monitoring quantum Otto engine affects its performance

Covering a broad spectrum of different modes of operations of engines with a working substance having just two quantum states, the researchers found that only for idealized cycles that perform infinitely slowly it makes no difference which monitoring scheme is applied. But all engines that run in finite time and hence are of practical interest work considerably better for their power output and reliability when they are monitored according to the repeated contact scheme.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Identifying individual proteins using nanopores and supercomputers

University of Texas at Austin, Texas Advanced Computing Center. The amount and types of proteins our cells produce tell us important details about our health and how our bodies work. But the methods we have of identifying and quantifying individual proteins are inadequate to the task. Not only is the diversity of proteins unknown, but often, amino acids are changed after synthesis through post-translational modifications.
AUSTIN, TX
Science Daily

Adding sound to quantum simulations

When sound was first incorporated into movies in the 1920s, it opened up new possibilities for filmmakers such as music and spoken dialogue. Physicists may be on the verge of a similar revolution, thanks to a new device developed at Stanford University that promises to bring an audio dimension to previously silent quantum science experiments.
COMPUTERS
Science Daily

How to turn specific genes on and off

Type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and cancer are just some of the disorders associated with specific genes not "turning on" and "turning off" as they should. By using new CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing technology, in a recent paper in Nature Communications, McGill University researchers have described a new technique that scientists across the world can potentially use to explore novel ways of treating diseases associated with dysregulation in DNA methylation.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Why teapots always drip

The "teapot effect" has been threatening spotless white tablecloths for ages: if a liquid is poured out of a teapot too slowly, then the flow of liquid sometimes does not detach itself from the teapot, finding its way into the cup, but dribbles down at the outside of the teapot.
SCIENCE
Physics World

Superconductivity appears in novel hydride phases

Researchers in Russia and China have discovered superconductivity in two new phases of a hydride material at pressures much lower than those needed to stabilize other recently-discovered hydride superconductors. The work will aid the search for lower-pressure and potentially room-temperature superconductors. Superconductors are materials that conduct electricity without any resistance....
PHYSICS
Science Daily

New sensor detects ever smaller nanoparticles

Source: Karlsruher Institut für Technologie (KIT) Nanoparticles are omnipresent in our environment: Viruses in ambient air, proteins in the body, as building blocks of new materials for electronics, or in surface coatings. Visualizing these smallest particles is a problem: They are so small that they can hardly be seen under an optical microscope. Researchers have now developed a sensor that not only detects nanoparticles, but also determines their condition and tracks their movements in space.
SCIENCE

