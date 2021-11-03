Man dies, kills another in fall at ABBA tribute concert
By Jackie Salo
New York Post
6 days ago
Two men died when one fell seven stories at a concert hall in Sweden and landed on the other, authorities said. The 80-year-old man crashed to the lobby as the audience waited for an ABBA tribute concert to begin Tuesday night...
Two people are dead and one is hospitalized after a tragic seven-story fall at an ABBA tribute concert. About a thousand ABBA fans attended the tribute show, taking place at an eight-story concert and congress hall in Uppsala, Sweden. About 30 minutes before the show began, an 80-year-old man fell to his death from the seventh floor into the open foyer below.
Two men died when one of them jumped or fell from the seventh floor of a culture centre in Sweden and landed on the other, police said. The 80-year-old man who crashed into the lobby of the Uppsala Konsert & Kongress venue on Tuesday night died at the scene north of Stockholm, and the 60-year-old man he struck died later, police said.
Two men died when one of them jumped or fell from the 7th floor of a culture center in Sweden and landed on the other, police said. The 80-year-old man who crashed into the lobby of the Uppsala Konsert and Kongress venue Tuesday night (Nov. 2) died at the scene north of Stockholm, and the 60-year-old man he struck died later, police said.
Two men were killed in a concert hall in the Swedish city of Uppsala on Tuesday. He could have fallen or jumped eighty seven floors. It fell on the spectators who were entering the foyer downstairs. One of them also died, and another visitor was injured. It was not clear...
