What’s Brewing 11-3-2021

975thefanatic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“What’s Brewing” with Jen Scordo which includes news...

975thefanatic.com

L.A. Weekly

Halloween Bites And Brews: Here’s What’s Popping Up

Whether you’re staying in or venturing out, we’ve got your festivities covered with these Halloween bites and brews. Available through Sunday, October 31, Angelenos can visit Shutters on the Beach’s multiple dining outlets – 1 Pico, Coast, and Living Room bar – for ghoulish concoctions like The Poison Apple, a Spider’s Bite and the dramatic Smoky Calavera. Or take a broom ride across the street to the Hotel Casa del Mar for a Witch’s Heart. If you plan to stay in and play mixologist, make these boo-zy cocktails at home for your Halloween party this weekend or horror movie night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
harveycountynow.com

Popular restaurant closing in November

Lupe’s Carry Out will close next month in Newton. A sign on the door Tuesday read that the restaurant’s final day would be November 24. “The end to a Newton tradition,” the sign read. “After 44 years it’s time to close our doors. Thank you to all our loyal customers that stayed with us over the years.”
NEWTON, KS
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closing

Grab your food while you still can.Jed Owen/Unsplash. It’s been an uphill battle for restaurants throughout the Valley for nearly two years now. First came the forced shutdown for COVID-19, the delayed returns, and now there are staffing woes and product shortages. All of it adds up to extreme trouble for restaurants trying to simply tread and keep their heads above water. For one local favorite in Tempe, it looks like everything has finally caught up with them.
TEMPE, AZ
#Taco Tuesday
Greyson F

New Burger Restaurant Open in Town

You can now grab yourself a burger.Amirali Mirhashemian/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing like biting down into a juicy, perfectly prepared burger. There are a number of exceptional burger joints around Tucson, so no matter if you’re a fast-food lover or you’d rather sit down in a formal restaurant, there is sure to be something ready to satisfy your burger eating needs. And that number has officially expanded by one with the opening of the Little Love Burger.
TUCSON, AZ
NewsBreak
Entertainment
womansday.com

'Fixer Upper' Fans Have a Lot to Say After Joanna Gaines Shared a Divisive Post

Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines took to Instagram to share what she's been up to lately, and let's just say that fans have a lot of opinions. The mother and entrepreneur has been mighty busy. Season 4 of Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines recently began on Discovery+ and fans have been loving her guest star. As it turns out, Joanna's favorite up and coming sous chef is only 3 years old. Her son, Crew, joined her on their latest episode of the cooking show and we can't get enough!
CELEBRITIES
tallahasseemagazine.com

What’s In Store: Winter 2021

With holiday traditions come new additions to Coton Color’s Christmas line that soon become valued collectibles. The Christmas Village collection invites nostalgia for the 1950s and ’60s with a quintessential take on the most wonderful time of the year. The collection features bright and whimsical detailed illustrations of a holiday village.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thefullpint.com

Lakewood Brewing Announces 2021 Seduction Six-Packs

(Dallas, TX) – Lakewood Brewing will release its 2021 Seduction six-packs this week featuring two cans each of three in-demand favorites from its popular Seduction Series – Double Stuffed, French Quarter, and Sin Mint. This is the first time Double Stuffed has been available outside the Lakewood Brewing Taproom, where it sold out in a matter of hours, while both French Quarter and Sin Mint are returning fan-favorites.
DALLAS, TX
audacy.com

Drew's Brews ~ Roaring Table Brewing in Lake Zurich

Today's brewery is one I stumbled upon by accident last weekend, but it is now in my Top 5 of ALL Chicagoland breweries ~ the atmosphere, the people, the beer, all of it. Today, we're featuring Roaring Table Brewing in Lake Zurich!. From their Dopplebock with chocolate notes, to the...
FOOD & DRINKS
wyso.org

What's Great in Dayton: November 5 - 11, 2021

The Human Race Theatre now has AIRNESS...an air guitar competition. It's a comedy about competition, completion, and finding the “airness” inside yourself. It wraps up this weekend. A book sale is at the Wilmington-Stroop Library featuring used books, movies, music, and audiobooks for children, teens, and adults. It's tomorrow… Saturday…....
DAYTON, OH
theimpulsivebuy.com

SPOTTED (SEASONAL EDITION) – 11/3/2021

I believe this is the first year the Hershey Mint Holiday Assortment comes with the Kit Kat Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate. (Spotted by Robbie at Walmart.) also, kinda loving the Smartfood tin. and thanks for the reminder to look for the brittle Reese’s!. I would challenge Jelly Belly to...
SHOPPING
adafruit.com

ICYMI Show and Tell 11/3/2021 with guest hosts Noe and Pedro

Last nights Show and Tell was short and sweet! We had special guest Kevin W. from Digi-Key showing off the AR features from the new boards guide. John Park showing off 3D printed dragon eggs using silky filament and a sneak peek of his new project he’ll debut his Thursday livestream. Liz Clark [BlitzCityDIY] shared with us her upcoming Dreidel project using an RGB LED matrix, MatrixPortal and animated sprite sheets she designed. Thanks to all the folks who tuned in during the live show! Hope to host again soon and can’t wait to see folks’ projects!
TV & VIDEOS
cn2.com

CN2 Today Show 11/3/2021

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil gets a look inside the new Good Life Organic Kitchen in Fort Mill. Plus, Its the Thanksgiving season and the nonprofit, Lead with Love Project is working to make sure everyone has a happy Thanksgiving by giving away Publix gift cards.
ROCK HILL, SC
The Independent

Costa, Greggs, Starbucks: How much sugar is in your favourite coffee chain festive drink?

As the festive hot drink season gets underway, almost all the major coffee chains have released their offerings for 2021 – from the return of firm favourites, to Quality Street-inspired lattes to a Fudge Brownie Hot Chocolate.But it’s often difficult to keep track of and compare which ones are packing the largest amount of sugar. In 2019, Action on Sugar said the festive drink with the highest amount of sugar was Starbucks’ Signature Caramel Hot Chocolate with whipped cream, using Oat Milk in a venti size, which reportedly had over 23 teaspoons of sugar.But what about this year? Have any of...
FOOD & DRINKS

