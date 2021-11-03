What’s Brewing 11-3-2021

Whether you’re staying in or venturing out, we’ve got your festivities covered with these Halloween bites and brews. Available through Sunday, October 31, Angelenos can visit Shutters on the Beach’s multiple dining outlets – 1 Pico, Coast, and Living Room bar – for ghoulish concoctions like The Poison Apple, a Spider’s Bite and the dramatic Smoky Calavera. Or take a broom ride across the street to the Hotel Casa del Mar for a Witch’s Heart. If you plan to stay in and play mixologist, make these boo-zy cocktails at home for your Halloween party this weekend or horror movie night.
