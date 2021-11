A US judge on Tuesday rejected Apple's request to delay letting App Store offerings bypass its payment system as ordered by the court, saying it had 30 days to comply in a case brought by Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite. Apple wanted the change -- ordered to be implemented by a December 9 deadline -- put on hold as it appeals a ruling in September by judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in the antitrust suit filed by Epic. Epic filed the lawsuit to break Apple's grip on the App Store, accusing the iPhone maker of operating a monopoly in its shop for digital goods or services. In Tuesday's ruling, judge Gonzalez Rogers ordered Apple to loosen control of its App Store payment options, but said Epic had failed to prove that antitrust violations had taken place.

