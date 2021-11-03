CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Rapids to Host Playoff Hub Launch Party at Number 38

Colorado Rapids
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome join us as we celebrate your Colorado Rapids making it to the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs!. Come out and support the Rapids as we launch the Downtown Playoff Hub at Number...

www.coloradorapids.com

New England Revolution

Revolution Lineup Notes | October 27 vs. Colorado Rapids

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – For the first time since winning the 2021 Supporters’ Shield, the New England Revolution are back at home to face the Colorado Rapids for a 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium. The match airs on TV38, myRITV, 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2, SiriusXM FC 157, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio in Portuguese. CBS Boston’s exclusive pregame coverage begins with “Revolution Kickoff” at 6:30 p.m. on TV38. The game is also available on ESPN+ for out-of-market subscribers.
MLS
WCVB

Revolution clinch best record in MLS history with win against Colorado Rapids

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Revolution have made more history during the 2021 season with Wednesday’s 1-0 win over the Colorado Rapids at Gillette Stadium. Midfielder Tajon Buchanan scored the decisive goal in the 74th minute while goalkeeper Matt Turner kept a clean sheet with four saves. With the...
MLS
houstondynamofc.com

THREE POINTS: Houston Dynamo FC host Colorado Rapids at PNC Stadium on Sunday

Houston Dynamo  FC host the Colorado Rapids on Sunday for Fan Appreciation Day at PNC Stadium. Sunday’s game is the final regular season match at home for the Dynamo and kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Fan Appreciation Day is presented by PNC and includes the popular 713 offer,...
MLS
dynamotheory.com

Houston Dynamo fall to Colorado Rapids in home game finale

The Houston Dynamo hoped to close out their final home game of the season with a win over the visiting Colorado Rapids on Halloween afternoon. Unfortunately it wasn’t a spooky good time for the Dynamo who finished with a 1-0 loss to the Rapids despite a relatively positive showing. In...
MLS
Colorado Rapids

Rapids Clinch Home Playoff Match

The path to the MLS Cup goes through Colorado. After a 2-0 win over Portland last Saturday to clinch a spot in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, the Rapids have now officially secured a home playoff match. The Rapids clinched home-field advantage through at-least the first round of the...
MLS
dallassun.com

Rapids looking to build playoff momentum at Houston

The Colorado Rapids will look to build momentum for the MLS playoffs when they visit the struggling Houston Dynamo on Sunday afternoon. The Rapids (15-7-10, 55 points) have already clinched a berth in the playoffs and one of the top four seeds (and thus a first-round home match) in the Western Conference. Entering the weekend three points behind Sporting Kansas City and the Seattle Sounders, Colorado was still in the running for the top spot in the conference and a first-round bye with two matches to play.
MLS
dynamotheory.com

The Houston Dynamo vs the Colorado Rapids: how to watch, lineups, and more

The Houston Dynamo are coming off a disappointing loss to new Texas rival Austin FC. The Dynamo have not been in form this season as they’ve found their way to the 12th spot of the table in the Western Conference standings and eliminated from playoff contention. In the penultimate game of the year and the final game at the newly renamed PNC Stadium the will face off against the Colorado Rapids. The Rapids are in a very different position from the Dynamo, having qualified for the playoffs and are sitting in the 3rd position in the West standings. The Rapids are coming off a 1-0 loss against the league leaders and Supporters Shield winners the New England Revolution. This one will be for the fans for Houston so hopefully they can get a positive result as the season – at least in Houston – comes to a close.
MLS
angelsonparade.com

Orange County SC to host Colorado Springs Switchbacks in 2021 USL Championship Playoffs

After finishing the 2021 USL Championship regular season on Saturday with another heart-stopping win deep in stoppage time, Orange County SC can officially look ahead to the playoffs, which will kick off next weekend. After Thomas Enevoldsen grabbed a 94th-minute winner for OCSC against LA Galaxy II on Saturday, which...
MLS
centennialcitizen.net

Soccer: Colorado prep playoffs open with Arapahoe win

Arapahoe High School boys soccer coach Mark Hampshire is well aware how the games and preparation change once the regular season ends and the state playoffs begin. Playoff games have more emotion and intensity and the Class 5A first-round state playoffs games were held Oct. 27. “Playoffs are remarkably different,”...
COLORADO STATE
lafc.com

LAFC Bingo | LAFC at Colorado Rapids 11/7/21

Join us live in the app to play LAFC Bingo presented by Party Beer Co. This week's grand prize - $50 Party Beer Co gift card + Latif Blessing signed jersey + Jesús Murillo signed jersey. To access Bingo, visit the LAFC app and the 'Virtual Tailgate' in the main menu.
MLS
FOX Sports

Los Angeles FC plays the Colorado Rapids in conference play

Los Angeles FC (12-12-9, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (16-7-10, third in the Western Conference) LINE: Colorado +119, Los Angeles FC +209, Draw +260; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids take on Los Angeles FC in Western Conference action. The Rapids are 13-5-9 in...
MLS
Colorado Rapids

Acosta, Vines Named to USMNT Ahead of November Qualifiers

Rapids midfielder and national team constant Kellyn Acosta has yet again been called up to the national team for the next round of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. This month’s slate includes a matchup with Octagonal top-ranked opponent Mexico and a repeat qualifying face off with Jamaica after taking a 2-0 victory in October.
MLS
Colorado Rapids

MLS Announces 2022 Schedule Format & Conference Alignment

NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced the schedule format and conference alignment for the 2022 MLS season. To best align with the 2022 international soccer calendar, the MLS regular season will begin earlier than ever before, kicking off on Saturday, February 26, and run through Decision Day, the regular season finale, on Sunday, October 9. Following three consecutive weeks of Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs action, MLS Cup will be played on Saturday, Nov. 5, more than two weeks prior to the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 21 and more than a week prior to the player release date on November 14.
MLS
Colorado Rapids

Mark-Anthony Kaye Named to Canada's National Team Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Colorado Rapids midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye has been called up by Canada Men’s National Team head coach John Herdman for the next round of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November. The Toronto native has made 29 appearances for his home country, recording two goals and seven assists in that time....
MLS
lafc.com

Player Availability Report | LAFC at Colorado Rapids 11/7/21

LAFC is on the road for 2021 MLS Decision Day as they take on the Colorado Rapids on Sunday at 3:00pm PT (My13 KCOP, Estrella TV, 1110 AM ESPN, ESPN App, 980 AM La Mera Mera). Here is the Kaiser Permanente Player Availability Report for LAFC’s regular season match against the 'Pids:
MLS
Star-Tribune

Wyoming Cowgirls host Colorado-Colorado Springs in exhibition game Friday

LARAMIE – Last season’s leading scorer on the Wyoming’s women’s basketball team might be the most improved player in the program entering the 2021-22 season. McKinley Bradshaw averaged 11.7 points coming off the bench to help lead the Cowgirls to the Mountain West Tournament championship. The 5-foot-11 junior guard from...
LARAMIE, WY
osidenews.com

SD Loyal Hosts Watch Party at Stone Brewing for Inaugural Playoff Match

Large turnout anticipated as Loyal fans come together to support club in USL Championship playoffs vs. San Antonio SC. San Diego CA— On Friday, November 5, 2021, SD Loyal SC will host a watch party for fans and The Locals (Supporter’s group) at Stone Brewing – Liberty Station as SD Loyal takes on San Antonio SC in the USL Championship Playoffs presented by TwinSpires.
MLS
Colorado Rapids

Decision Day: A Look at What's at Stake on Sunday

Gather round, sports fans. All of the odds and ends from 33 regular season matches are bubbling in a cauldron – vapors wafting and sparks flying. The final chaotic elixir is ready: Decision Day. Somehow, 446 matches and 1,244 goals later, with the Supporters’ Shield decided long ago, so much still comes down to the final 90 minutes for 26 teams. (With 27 teams in the league, Houston Dynamo FC is the only team left out on Decision Day, having completed its 34-game campaign in Montreal Wednesday.)
MLS
Axios Denver

Colorado Rapids win first regular season conference title

The Colorado Rapids routed Los Angeles FC in the final regular-season game Sunday with a 5–2 victory that clinched them first place in the Western Conference.Why it matters: It's the team's first regular-season conference title.What to know: The Rapids — who posted a 17-7-10 record this year — had previously clinched a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs but were able to claim the conference's top spot with their win alongside a draw by the Seattle Sounders and Sporting KC's loss to Real Salt Lake.The team finished the regular season with the most points in franchise history, according to ESPN. Their 17 wins are the club's most since 1999.Sunday's win also kept LAFC out of the playoffs for the first time in the club's four-year history.What's next: The Rapids will next take to the pitch in the Western Conference Semifinals, as the team now has a first-round playoff bye.

