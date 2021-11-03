Colorado Rapids to Host Playoff Hub Launch Party at Number 38

The Houston Dynamo are coming off a disappointing loss to new Texas rival Austin FC. The Dynamo have not been in form this season as they’ve found their way to the 12th spot of the table in the Western Conference standings and eliminated from playoff contention. In the penultimate game of the year and the final game at the newly renamed PNC Stadium the will face off against the Colorado Rapids. The Rapids are in a very different position from the Dynamo, having qualified for the playoffs and are sitting in the 3rd position in the West standings. The Rapids are coming off a 1-0 loss against the league leaders and Supporters Shield winners the New England Revolution. This one will be for the fans for Houston so hopefully they can get a positive result as the season – at least in Houston – comes to a close.

MLS ・ 10 DAYS AGO