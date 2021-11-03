Colorado Rapids to Host Playoff Hub Launch Party at Number 38

NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced the schedule format and conference alignment for the 2022 MLS season. To best align with the 2022 international soccer calendar, the MLS regular season will begin earlier than ever before, kicking off on Saturday, February 26, and run through Decision Day, the regular season finale, on Sunday, October 9. Following three consecutive weeks of Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs action, MLS Cup will be played on Saturday, Nov. 5, more than two weeks prior to the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 21 and more than a week prior to the player release date on November 14.
