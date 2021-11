Palantir stock up in anticipation of strong earnings. PLTR shares closed on Monday at $26.75 for a 2.8% gain. PLTR reports earnings before the market open on Tuesday. Breaking: Palantir (PLTR) Technologies reported earnings on Tuesday before the open. Earnings per share (EPS) matched expectations, coming in at $0.04. Revenue did beat estimates though with it hitting $392 million versus $385.02 estimates from analysts. Palantir says it sees Q4 sales of $418 million versus prior estimates of $401.87 million and estimates full year 2021 sales to be $1.527 billion versus estimates for $1.51 billion. Palantir (PLTR) shares are trading at $27.87 in the premarket for a gain of just over 4%.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO