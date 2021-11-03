Tracon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GDOT - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Better-than-expected results failed to impress investors, as there has not been any major price change since the earnings release on Nov 4. Quarterly earnings (excluding 30 cents from non-recurring items) of 43...
AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - ABN Amro (ABNd.AS) said on Wednesday it was looking to buy back its shares, as the Dutch bank reported an unexpected 14% increase in third-quarter net profit helped by economic recovery and the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns. "Developments in the third quarter were encouraging," Chief...
Comments / 0