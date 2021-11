House Democrats are aiming to vote on both the infrastructure and social spending bill Tuesday after a week of heated negotiations between warring factions of the party. "We're going to pass those two bills you've been hearing about. We're going to pass them. The vote's been called for Tuesday. We're gonna take this vote, and we're going to pass them," House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., said over the weekend.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO