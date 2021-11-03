CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sofia Vergara to Star in ‘Griselda’ Limited Series at Netflix From ‘Narcos’ Team

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSofia Vergara is readying to play the Black Widow. In her first role since wrapping Modern Family, Vergara will be making a dramatic...

The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, David E. Kelley Team for Netflix Series

Regina King and David E. Kelley are joining forces at Netflix to executive produce an adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s novel A Man in Full. The streamer has given a straight to series order for the drama, which will run six episodes. Kelley will write and serve as showrunner, and King — who has a first-look deal at Netflx — is set to direct the first three episodes. “The powerhouse combination of Regina King and David E. Kelley taking on the biting, still-timely social commentary of Tom Wolfe is simply undeniable,” said Nne Ebong, vp overall deals at Netflix. A Man in Full, published...
Popculture

Sofia Vergara's First On-Screen Role After 'Modern Family' Revealed

Sofia Vergara has lined up her first live-action role following the end of Modern Family. The sitcom wrapped in 2020, and Vergara is making a jump to a much more dramatic role. The Emmy nominee is partnering with Netflix and the creative team behind Narcos and Narcos: Mexico for Griselda, a limited series about Griselda Blanco, the Colombian drug lord known as the "Black Widow." Vergara will star in the series and serve as an executive producer.
Sofia Vergara
Griselda Blanco
Variety

Chord Overstreet to Star Alongside Lindsay Lohan in Netflix Holiday Rom-Com (EXCLUSIVE)

“Glee” actor Chord Overstreet is set to star alongside Lindsay Lohan in Netflix’s upcoming holiday romantic comedy. The film, which does not have a title yet, will also feature George Young (“Malignant”), Jack Wagner (“When Calls the Heart,” “General Hospital”) and Olivia Perez (“In the Heights”). Its release date will be announced at a later time. Lohan, in her first acting role in years, is playing a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia. During her recovery, around Christmastime, she finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his...
spoilertv.com

Griselda - Ordered to Series by Netflix - Starring Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara is set to portray notorious drug queenpin Griselda Blanco in a new Netflix limited series. Six-episode series Griselda chronicles the real-life of Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the “Black Widow”.
Decider

‘Narcos: Mexico’s Creator and Star Tease The End of the Series

Yazpik’s man of few words has been a mainstay in this universe since the original series. For that reason, Yazpik’s stellar performance, and the prominence of the real Fuentes, an installment all about Amado has felt inevitable. Ahead of this final season, Decider spoke to Yazpik about what it’s like to finally be the boss, as well as Narcos: Mexico showrunner Carlo Bernard about why the scope of this season is different from the rest.
techaeris.com

New on Netflix November 5-11: Narcos: Mexico is back for season 3

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between November 5-11th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in November if you want to binge those first. Estimated reading time: 5 minutes. NOTE:...
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For HBO Limited Series LANDSCAPERS Starring Olivia Colman

The HBO Original four-episode limited series LANDSCAPERS, starring Emmy®-winner Olivia Colman (“The Favorite,” “The Crown”) and Emmy® nominee David Thewlis (“I’m Thinking Of Ending Things,” “Fargo”), debuts MONDAY, DECEMBER 6 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The three subsequent episodes will debut each Monday at the same time.
Decider

What Time Will ‘Narcos: Mexico’s Final Season Premiere on Netflix?

It’s the end of an era. This week marks the final season of Narcos: Mexico, Netflix’s spinoff about cartels and the corrupt leaders who made history. This is an especially exciting season because Narcos has been building up to this particular story since 2017. That’s when Amado Carrillo Fuentes (José María Yazpik), aka The Lord of the Skies, first entered the scene. Wondering how you can watch? Here’s everything to know about how to watch Narcos: Mexico Season 3.
Primetimer

Why casting Sofia Vergara to play drug queenpin Griselda Blanco amounts to "whitewashing"

"White Hollywood execs (so basically, nearly all Hollywood execs) need to understand once and for goddamned all that Latine is not a race, and that a sexy tan, accent and brown eyes don’t make you a Person and Latine of Color," says Alberto Cox Délano. "Latin American whiteness originates from a different matrix and implies a whole other level of racialized privilege. That’s something everyone in Latin America, especially if you’re white, will learn through microaggressions and osmosis, regardless if you were raised in a progressive household or in an Opus Dei private school. I needed the Maddowing before to explain why the announcement that Sofía Vergara will play Griselda Blanco in a Netflix miniseries isn’t just a case of the miscast, it is a case of whitewashing. Because Sofía Vergara is a white Latina woman, one of the most accomplished, certainly, but white. Raised in a cattle-ranching family, which in Latin America, means well-off and white. Griselda Blanco was born into poverty, a brown Colombian woman. It’s important you understand that throughout Latin America, poverty is heavily if not overwhelmingly racialized. But regardless of where each of these women was born and raised, the important thing is Latino actors of Color, which represent the vast majority of the population, have been systematically erased from the film and TV industry in Latin America. Look at any Telenovela. That is also the case in the US Industry, however, for reasons I don’t think I can explain correctly. Latina actresses of Color have managed to reach levels of stardom in Hollywood that would’ve been impossible in Telemundo/Univisión-land. That makes this case of whitewashing doubly egregious because there are plenty of Latinas of Color in Hollywood or transitioning into that market that would’ve been much more suitable to play Griselda Blanco, a meaty role."
Best Life

A Netflix Star Is Suing to Be Removed From This Hit Show

Tiger King was a hit when Netflix released it last year, but there is one person who is far from excited about seeing it return for another season. Tiger King star Carole Baskin is suing Netflix and Royal Goode Productions, claiming that she did not agree to allow footage of her to be used in another season of the show or its marketing. Baskin is suing the companies in Florida federal court and requested a temporary restraining order to block the footage from being released.
ComicBook

The Suicide Squad and Loki Stars Team Up for New Netflix Movie

The Harder They Fall is out on Netflix this weekend and two comic book movie standouts are in the cast. Audiences enjoyed Idris Elba's turn in The Suicide Squad as Bloodsport. The entire Internet gasped when Jonathan Majors stepped out of that elevator in Loki. Now, they're adversaries in the old west. Jeymes Samuel has quite the stylish picture on his hands with The Harder They Fall. It's a who's who list of popular actors of the moment. Netflix is basically the perfect avenue for a movie like this as people will be looking for something to watch at home this weekend with a ton of their faves in it. Western genre pictures have been slightly hard to come by in recent years, so an entry that looks as fresh as this one does will spur some conversation. Comicbook.com's Charlie Ridgely had the chance to speak about Westerns with the director. He just had a love for them from an early age and saw an opportunity.
GreenwichTime

Alexander Petrov Stars in Eduard Oganesyan Netflix Russian Drama Series

Popular actor Alexander Petrov (“Ice,” “Method,” “Attraction”) is headlining an as yet untitled Russian drama series for Netflix. The series is from showrunner and screenwriter Eduard Oganesyan (“Chicks”), who is the co-founder of Monkey Style Film Company. It follows a celebrity who finds himself in the center of tragic events that destroys his personality and his desperate struggle to become himself again.
Variety

‘Shoplifters’ Director Kore-eda Hirokazu Developing Series and Film for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Kore-eda Hirokazu, the celebrated Japanese director of Palme d’Or winning film ‘Shoplifters,’ is developing multiple projects for Netflix. He is currently at work developing a big-budget film that he will direct and a series, where he will be the showrunner and direct some episodes. The moves expand Netflix’s current program to ramp up its live action Japanese content which is crucial for success in the local market and is also increasingly being watched by international audiences. Kore-eda gave away few details of the subject matter of the projects, but in a video message to the Netflix Japan Festival 2021 showcase on Wednesday...
