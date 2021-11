At a Kansas state hearing on Friday on federal vaccine mandates, Rep. Brenda Landwehr compared COVID-19 masking and vaccine measures to the Holocaust not once but twice in just a few minutes. According to the Kansas City Star, she claimed that condemning anti-mask, anti-vax Kansans is like “racism against the modern day Jew,” which she defined as “anyone who disagrees” with COVID mitigation efforts. A few minutes later, she said a Democratic senator’s use of the phrase “go down a path” reminded her of a Nazi Germany documentary she had seen. After Cornell Beard, a union president, testified that vaccine mandates were akin to the yellow stars in Nazi Germany, Landwehr said, “Do I believe that’s what we’re trying to do? I hope not.”

KANSAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO