Lexicon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

U.K. TV giant ITV said its third-quarter total advertising revenue jumped 32 percent after a 29 percent increase in the first half of 2021. Revenue for the first nine months of 2021 rose 28 percent over the same period in 2020 and 8 percent over the comparable period in pre-coronavirus pandemic year 2019. In a financial update on Wednesday, the company also reported an increase in total revenue for the first nine months of the year, including at production arm ITV Studios, and provided an update on its streaming business. “Total advertising revenue (TAR) for 2021 is expected to be the highest in...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO