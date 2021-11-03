CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lauren Boebert Cites Giving Birth in a Truck as an Argument Against Parental Leave

By Bess Levin
Vanity Fair
 6 days ago

Last month, the dream of paid parental (and medical) leave in the U.S. died an unceremonious death when it became clear that supposedly-a-Democrat Joe Manchin would not support it, joining Republicans who think women should give birth and then get back to the assembly line an hour later and that men...

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘I gave birth in a truck’: Boebert mocked for recalling own childbirth in bizarre attack on paid family leave

Conservative Congresswoman Lauren Boebert once again became the subject of social media scorn after making a baffling argument against paid maternity leave by claiming she was so busy she ended up giving birth in the front seat of her truck.Dutifully playing her role as a reactionary bomb-thrower, Ms Boebert’s comments were a reaction to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s decision to take two months of paternity leave in order to spend time with the child he and his husband, Chasten, recently adopted.She criticised Mr Buttigieg in a YouTube video.“Listen, I’m a mother of four,” she says in the video. “I...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
uticaphoenix.net

Lauren Boebert said she delivered one of her children in

In this June 23, 2021 file photo Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite. Rep. Lauren Boebert criticized Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for taking several months of parental leave. To back up her point, she said she gave birth...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Is Facing a Legal Avalanche Over His COVID Vaccine Mandate

Back in September, after a summer of setbacks due to the delta variant, President Joe Biden announced a new, more aggressive strategy to combat COVID-19: Under his direction, the Labor Department issued an emergency rule requiring companies with at least 100 employees to mandate COVID vaccines or regular testing. Now, that plan is moving forward—and with it the political battle Republicans have been promising since Biden’s announcement earlier this fall. On Thursday, the administration said that it would require eligible employees to get their shots by January 4 or undergo frequent testing—a plan that will impact about a hundred million Americans, or two-thirds of the nation’s workforce.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Lauren Boebert’s own campaign gets her state wrong

Republican US Rep Lauren Boebert's campaign incorrectly stated she is a representative of Utah not Colorado in a report submitted with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.In an amended filing, submitted on Thursday, Boebert's was listed as being hailing from the neighbouring western state.Forbes reached out to Ms Boebert's team when it noticed the error. “Thanks for reaching out,” said spokesperson Jake Settle to the news organisation, “I flagged this for our team!” Ms Boebert assumed office in January 2021. She formerly worked on maintaining pipelines and pumping stations. She obtained her GED diploma a few months before getting...
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Jobs! Jobs! Jobs!: Joe Biden Finally Gets Some Good News

It’s been a challenging stretch for Joe Biden. His agenda has been stalled on Capitol Hill, his poll numbers are flagging, and his party just got a bad omen in Tuesday’s off-year election. But his week is ending on a bit of good news that should, among other things, demonstrate the importance of his more aggressive strategy to beat back the coronavirus pandemic.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Robert Durst
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Wayne Lapierre
Person
Joe Manchin
Vanity Fair

Republicans’ “Party of Parents” Rallying Cry Is Gaining Steam

After a strong showing last week, Republicans believe the party’s focus on parents and schools in recent months is what will help them win in 2022. The campaign platform of Virginia governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has been especially influential in this messaging push, as the candidate attacked his Democratic opponent over so-called critical race theory curriculum and his stance on the pandemic-era safety measures––including mask mandates––instituted in Virginia schools.
POLITICS
Westword

Lauren Boebert's Angry Denials, John Eastman's Colorado Ties to January 6 Capitol Attack

Two prominent individuals with Colorado ties were connected to the organizers of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to new claims. U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert figures prominently in a blockbuster report from Rolling Stone; and the Washington Post takes aim at John Eastman, a retired professor who spoke at the rally at the White House, standing alongside Donald Trump sycophant Rudolph Giuliani, before the brutality broke out at the Capitol. Eastman has filed an intent to sue the University of Colorado Boulder after programs he'd been contracted to present as a visiting scholar were canceled following the violent attempt to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paternity Leave#Giving Birth#Maternity Leave#Parental Leave#Democrat#Republicans#House#Bullet Points
ricethresher.org

Rice paid parental leave policy excludes non-birthing staff

Rice currently offers no paid family leave for staff members who are the non-birthing parent. Partners, adoptive parents or foster parents can take unpaid leave up to 12 weeks in a one year period, in compliance with the nation’s Family Medical Leave Act, according to Rice Policy 417. Rice staff...
RICE, TX
The Independent

Lauren Boebert ridiculed after attack on Greta Thunberg backfires

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has been widely condemned after attacking 18-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, after her speech outside Cop26.In Glasgow, Ms Thunberg said: “No more blah blah blah”, in reference to climate summit talks between world leaders. “No more whatever the f**k they’re doing inside there,” she added. Boebert’s “tell me without telling me” joke relating to the speech went down like a lead balloon on Twitter. “Tell me you have absolutely no idea why you’re protesting without telling me you have absolutely no idea what you’re protesting,” wrote the Colorado congresswoman.“How adult of you to pick on a kid,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Vanity Fair

“The Revenge of the Pissed-Off Suburban Mom”: Democrats’ Painful Election Night Shows It’s Time to Shred the Playbook

The billboards were everywhere along the New Jersey Turnpike. The TV and web ads were just as ubiquitous, featuring a sinister black-and-white clip of Governor Phil Murphy appearing to shrug off any concern about New Jersey being a high-tax state. And every time I saw one, I thought, Attack ads about taxes! This could be 2009, or 1993! Things are getting back to normal—this is great!
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Will the Metaverse Be Filled With Nazis?

This week, cohost Joe Hagan reviews the news with Miriam Elder, executive editor of the Hive, examining Tuesday’s election results and what they portend for Democrats and President Joe Biden. Are voters really afraid of critical race theory, or was Virginia’s Terry McAuliffe just a terrible candidate? Also: What’s a metaverse, and will it save us from ourselves or become just another hothouse for the culture wars?
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Elon Musk Is Still Bitching and Moaning About Paying Taxes

Last month, Democratic leadership floated the idea of a “billionaire tax” as a way to help pay for Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan. Based on the fact that, at present, the richest Americans in the world pay basically nothing in taxes as a proportion of their wealth, and frequently pay zero dollars and zero cents in income tax since they are largely paid in stock, the plan proposed taxing them on their annual gains, instead of simply when they sell their stocks and other publicly traded assets. A lot of people didn’t like this idea, and, not surprisingly, the richest guy in the world with a current net worth of $338 billion was one of them. Taking to Twitter to pan the proposal, Elon Musk insisted that “entrepreneurs” are better at “capital allocation” than the “tricksters” in the government and then had the balls to claim that a tax on billionaires would ultimately hurt the middle class, writing, “Eventually, they run out of other people’s money and then they come for you.”
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy