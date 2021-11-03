Lauren Boebert Cites Giving Birth in a Truck as an Argument Against Parental Leave

Last month, Democratic leadership floated the idea of a “billionaire tax” as a way to help pay for Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan. Based on the fact that, at present, the richest Americans in the world pay basically nothing in taxes as a proportion of their wealth, and frequently pay zero dollars and zero cents in income tax since they are largely paid in stock, the plan proposed taxing them on their annual gains, instead of simply when they sell their stocks and other publicly traded assets. A lot of people didn’t like this idea, and, not surprisingly, the richest guy in the world with a current net worth of $338 billion was one of them. Taking to Twitter to pan the proposal, Elon Musk insisted that “entrepreneurs” are better at “capital allocation” than the “tricksters” in the government and then had the balls to claim that a tax on billionaires would ultimately hurt the middle class, writing, “Eventually, they run out of other people’s money and then they come for you.”

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO