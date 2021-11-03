CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Swedish business leaders, diplomats weigh Arizona for business opportunities

By Corina Vanek
Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On the heels of a Swedish freight technology company’s announcement of its expansion into the United States, business and government advocacy leaders from Sweden were in Phoenix this week for the Swedish-American Chambers of Commerce annual summit. The freight tech company, Einride, has already chosen its initial U.S. offices,...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
pinalcentral.com

Arizona military leaders weigh in on future of U.S. security

TEMPE -- America’s future military will have to be faster, smarter and technologically savvy, possess streamlined procurement and become more nimble if they are to remain a global superpower. That was the consensus of an all-star panel of Arizona military leaders who assembled Friday at the Memorial Union on the...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Europe bolsters pioneering tech rules with help from Haugen

European lawmakers have pioneered efforts to rein in big technology companies and are working to strengthen those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of world that have been slower to regulate Facebook and other social media giants facing increasing blowback over misinformation and other harmful content that can proliferate on their platforms.While Europe shares Western democratic values with the U.S., none of the big tech companies — Facebook, Twitter, Google — that dominate online life are based on the continent, which some say allowed European officials to make a more clear-eyed assessment of the...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckeye, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
KOLD-TV

U.S. border opening brings business boom to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. border opened to non-essential travelers on Monday, Nov. 8, for the first time in nearly two years. This is expected to bring millions of Mexican consumers to southern Arizona, which would aid in Tucson’s economic recovery following the pandemic. This boost for...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Opportunities#Europe#Swedish#Ge Appliances
azbigmedia.com

Arizona business leaders to watch in 2022: Mike Brown, WaFd Bank

As the promise of 2022 looms on the horizon, most people are anxious to close the books on what is likely the most unsettling year — from the pandemic to politics to supply chain shortages — we will ever experience. Strong leadership has never been more essential than it is today. To share their best leadership practices, Az Business magazine sat down with Arizona business leaders to watch in 2022, including Mike Brown, Arizona regional president for WaFd Bank.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Arizona business leaders to watch in 2022: Jim Afinowich, IBG/Fox & Fin

As the promise of 2022 looms on the horizon, most people are anxious to close the books on what is likely the most unsettling year — from the pandemic to politics to supply chain shortages — we will ever experience. Strong leadership has never been more essential than it is today. To share their best leadership practices, Az Business magazine sat down with Arizona business leaders to watch in 2022, including Jim Afinowich, founding principal and designated broker for IBG/Fox & Fin.
ARIZONA STATE
Concord Monitor

Business leaders voice supply chain concerns

MANCHESTER, N.H. – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) joined with local business leaders at the Brown Avenue UPS Distribution Center on Friday morning to discuss ongoing concerns related to the nation’s supply chains and what that means for New Hampshire. The Granite State is not alone when it comes to...
MANCHESTER, NH
Crain's Cleveland Business

Oatey Co. names leader of retail business unit

Plumbing products maker Oatey Co. of Cleveland said it has promoted Nicole Fournier to lead its retail business unit. Fournier, who will have the title of vice president, has nearly 20 years of experience in marketing and sales strategy, Oatey said in a news release. She joined Oatey in 2019 as part of its acquisition of Keeney Manufacturing, where she worked for nearly 15 years.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Phoenix Business Journal

Arizona cities among nation's top clean technology hubs, report finds

Two Arizona metros are among the country’s top clean technology innovation hubs, according to a recent report. The Phoenix metro ranked No. 22 and Tucson ranked No. 39 in the Cleantech Innovation Hubs Survey from Colorado venture capital and research firm Saoradh Enterprise Partners, which ranked the nation’s top 40 hubs on how they stacked up on clean technology solutions that “improve environmental sustainability related to aggregate human welfare and functioning natural ecosystems.”
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix Business Journal

At UN climate conference, Phoenix mayor looks to recruit sustainability-focused companies

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is among the more than 25,000 attendees of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, which began Oct. 31. Ahead of the conference, Gallego said some of her goals were to share how Phoenix has become a leader in sustainable technology, learn from other world leaders about their best practices for sustainability and work to attract new businesses focused on sustainability to Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis blasts corporate ‘wokeness’ in talk with business leaders

Appearing before a group of business leaders Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis warned about following a “woke” ideology, which he called “very dangerous” for the country. “The minute you go into becoming more of a political actor than just simply a business actor, you know, guys like me got to treat you that way,” DeSantis said in wrapping up a 35-minute keynote address at the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s Future of Florida Forum in Orlando.
MLB
london.edu

Ten Black business leaders to watch

The President of the Black in Business Club, Tsepo Serakalala, profiles ten Black business leaders to watch. LBS Executive MBA graduate, Ismail, co-founded WorldRemit in 2010 with the hopes of bringing a traditionally offline industry online to help millions of people around the world. Inspired by his own experience in London, sending money back home to Somaliland, Ismail hoped to reduce the risks involved with money transfer. Prior to founding WorldRemit, he was part of the United Nations Remittance Programme, helping African money transfer companies navigate through complicated compliance laws. WorldRemit, also known as Zepz, was the UK’s first black-owned tech “unicorn” and since its founding, the company has grown into a US$5bn fintech platform with over 11 million users across 150 countries. Ismail continues to use his talent and platform to build solutions to problems that affect billions of people across emerging markets, while inspiring the next generation of African tech entrepreneurs.
ECONOMY
Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix

Comments / 0

Community Policy