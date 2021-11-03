CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How Fiat Can Provide Consumer Protections for Instant Settlement

cryptonews.com
 9 days ago

Paulo Rodrigues, CEO of Public Mint, joins Santiago Velez, co-founder and...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecryptoupdates.com

Aladdin Pro Provides the Lowest Fees for Fiat-to-Cryptocurrency Conversions

Within its application, Aladdin Pro has introduced a cryptocurrency on-ramp solution, allowing users to easily purchase cryptocurrencies with fiat using the Aladdin Pro wallet. Aladdin Pro’s fee for fiat-to-crypto conversion is less than many other platforms in the market. The Aladdin Pro community feels that by providing a platform that makes it easy to convert fiat to cryptocurrency, worldwide cryptocurrency adoption will increase.
COMPUTERS
cbtnews.com

CARS acquires CreditIQ Automotive Fintech Platform, enabling instant financing for consumers, dealers and lenders

Advances CARS’ growth strategy and expands TAM into the multi-billion dollar Auto Finance segment, which is rapidly growing as online car buying transactions accelerate. Builds additional revenue streams and strengthens attribution for CARS while expanding end-to-end transaction platform capabilities. Increases dealers’ financing profit while enhancing operational efficiencies. Expected to drive...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiat#Consumer Protections#Public Mint#Block Digital Corporation
wtaq.com

USTR Tai says digital trade policy must protect consumer rights

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday that protecting consumers’ rights and privacy must be a top priority in digital trade policy, and that technology companies have responsibilities in shaping the economy. “It is not hyperbole to say that these companies have the power to affect...
ECONOMY
Oneida Dispatch

Consumer Protection warns consumers of fraudulent electric company calls

NEW YORK — The New York State Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) and the NYS Department of Public Service are alerting consumers of phone calls in which scammers, pretending to be from electric companies are looking for overdue payments and threatening to suspend electricity services unless they receive payment immediately. Payment has been requested by means of untraceable services such as gift cards, and money transfer apps, including PayPal and Zelle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
MarketRealist

What If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin Now? Long-Term Outlook

After being called a fad and a bubble, it seems like cryptocurrencies are here to stay. Cryptos had a blockbuster year in 2020 and 2021 is turning out to be good, despite the volatilities. Bitcoin quadrupled in 2020 and has returned more than 120 percent YTD. Recently, Bitcoin made a fresh record high. Due to its continuing gains, what would happen if a person invested $100 in Bitcoin today? How much could that be worth in a few years?
MARKETS
BoardingArea

New Batch of Stimulus Checks Going Out Next Week – Here is Who Gets Them and What to Know

There are new stimulus checks going out next week to millions of people. Here is who gets them and what you should know, especially for this next payment!. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out this week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
INCOME TAX
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy