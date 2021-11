The Vikings know a thing or two about a player named Diggs making headlines for his ability to catch the football. Stefon Diggs spent his first five NFL seasons in Minnesota, going from overlooked fifth-round pick to star receiver and household name after the Minneapolis Miracle and multiple 1,000-yard seasons. Stefon's younger brother Trevon also began his career as a receiver, but moved to cornerback while at Alabama. One month after the Vikings traded Stefon to the Buffalo Bills for a haul of draft picks, including a first-rounder that became Justin Jefferson, Trevon entered the league as a second-round pick by the Cowboys.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO