Chicago, IL

Calboy Gets Emotional On "If Heaven Had A Phone"

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout an actual album out, Calboy emerged in 2018 as a beacon of hope for Chicago's scene, just as the Brooklyn drill scene started rising. The release of Wildboy cemented the hype surrounding his name....

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

 

hotnewhiphop.com

Joell Ortiz & Sheek Louch Collide On "Love Is Love"

Brooklyn rap legend and 1/4 of Slaughterhouse, Joell Ortiz, has been lining up heat in the lead up to his forthcoming album, Autograph. The rapper already blessed fans with a slew of singles including, "One Day." Now, he follows it up with a new collaboration alongside The LOX's Sheek Louch. The two MCs set Heatmakerz's soulful production ablaze with lyrical warfare, detailing their longevity and their determination for recognition in the game.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Stunna 4 Vegas Shares "WTW"

Stunna 4 Vegas has been taking the DIY route in recent times to release new music. While he does have the benefit of the Billion Dollar Baby Ent. backing, he's been releasing loose singles on YouTube that have racked up hundreds of thousands of views. This week, the rapper delivered a brand new record titled, "WTW" that many might find a change of pace. While his usual choice of production is just as rowdy as he is, this one takes on a smooth soul sample layered with rattling 808s as Stunna gets his bars off.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Remedy Enlists Ghostface Killah, Cappadonna & Conway The Machine For "The Pulpit"

Longtime Wu-Tang Clan affiliate, Remedy, has announced his new album will hit digital streaming platforms on November 26. Remedy Meets Wu-Tang, Remedy's first solo album, boasts features from Wu-Tang members on nearly every track. And in following up the Inspectah Deck-assisted "Death Defying," the first single off Remedy Meets Wu-Tang, the "Never Again" rapper is back with another album cut, this time dropping off "The Pulpit."
MUSIC
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Master P Says Everyone, Including Travis Scott, Was "Blindsided" By Astroworld Tragedy

He has been known to rock a festival stage or two throughout his career, so when it comes to addressing controversies involving live shows, Master P knows the inner workings of events like Astroworld. The Rap icon performed at the controversial event on Friday (November 5) during the day, and he chatted with TMZ about what his experience was like at the festival.
CELEBRITIES
Film Threat

South of Heaven

Is Jason Sudekis ready to be an action hero? Convicted felon Jimmy gets early parole after serving twelve years for armed robbery. Upon his release, he vows to give Annie, his childhood love, now dying from cancer, the best last year of her life – unfortunately, it’s not that simple.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Erykah Badu Supports Travis Scott After Astroworld Tragedy: "Bless You"

Travis Scott is facing a lot of backlash following the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas last weekend, where eight people lost their lives and hundreds more were injured. Several, including a nine-year-old boy, are among those fighting for their lives in the hospital after a crowd surge led to hundreds being trampled.
HOUSTON, TX
Calboy
King Von
hotnewhiphop.com

Bizzy Banks Samples Paramore On New Song "So Into You"

Hip-hop's love for Paramore, specifically Hayley Williams, is no secret. Sure, it started with her appearance on B.O.B.'s "Airplanes" but artists like Lil Uzi Vert have embraced her work, as well as Kevin Gates. Machine Gun Kelly's even covered "Misery Business" during his recent pop-punk phase. No one, however, would've expected the pop-punk sounds of Paramore to seep into drill music. A TikTok video produced by Say Terelle turned the band's single "So Into You" into a drill tune which has gained popularity.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Is On His Melodic Vibes On "Pullin Up"

You can expect for Soulja Boy to capitalize off of any viral moment with the release of new music. Big Draco returned this week with his latest offering, "Pullin' Up," a chance of pace in comparison to his recent releases. Draco's in his melodic bag on this one with shimmering production and soulful vocal samples wedged in between bars. Thematically, the rapper treads familiar grounds as he details his array of jewelry and the 150 shooters that are bound to follow him anywhere he pull up.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Taps DaBaby For "Twinnem (Remix)"

After teasing this remix, Coi Leray has finally delivered. Now that DaBaby is gearing up for his Rolling Loud sponsored tour and has put his festival controversy behind him, the North Carolina rapper appears on the updated version of Leray's viral hit. Both rappers have found success on the charts with Leray having a stronghold on those TikTok trends, and "Twinnem" wasn't any different.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kid Cudi Confirmed For "Drink Champs"

Drink Champs has been the most talked-about podcast this weekend, thanks to Kanye West. The latest episode featuring the DONDA artist broke viewership records for REVOLT TV while clips of Kanye getting candid about everyone from Big Sean to Kim Kardashian's publicist and nannies surfaced across the web. It's going...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nas & Miss Info Announce "The Bridge" Podcast

In 2023, hip-hop will celebrate its 50th birthday. 50 years since DJ Kool Herc's groundbreaking block party at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx that's been largely credited as the birthplace of hip-hop. In celebration of the milestone anniversary, Nas and Minya "Miss Info" Oh have formally announced their new Mass Appeal-produced podcast, The Bridge, which focuses on the evolution of the culture in its 50 years. The first season is expected to launch on Nov. 16th with special guests including Jungle, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Cordae, Ice Cube, and more.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

"Squid Game" Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Confirms Season 2 Is In The Works

Squid Game first hit the Netflix homepage on September 17th. A few weeks later, it seemed that the entire world had caught on, with the words “Squid Game” trending for weeks on end, across social media platforms. For a while, it seemed as though everyone and their mom's were talking about the show.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

RJ Payne Brings Papoose, Royce Da 5'9", Rah Digga & More On "Hells Fury"

It truly feels like a rare occurrence these days to get a quality posse cut. Songs that round up some of the best rappers in the game as they push each other to showcase the competitive spirit of rap in a healthy manner. This week, RJ Payne came through with a new track to fill that void titled, "Hells Fury" featuring a line-up of revered lyricists including Royce Da 5'9", Papoose, Rah Digga, and Cory Gunz with DJ Kay Slay holding it down as the host of the 7-minute track. Each rapper steps up to the plate and showcases their lyrical prowess back-to-back as they try to outshine each other.
MUSIC
The Independent

Teyana Taylor stops concert after seeing fan in distress days after Astroworld: ‘Bring her up here’

Teyana Taylor had paused a recent performance to check on a fan who appeared to be in distress.The singer’s gesture comes after eight people died and more were injured when fans surged towards the stage during a concert by Travis Scott at his Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas on Friday (6 November). While performing during the second night of her The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour in Los Angeles, Taylor paused the show to help a fan.In footage that has since gone viral on TikTok, the 30-year-old can be seen leaning over the edge of the stage to ask...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Summer Walker Reaches New Career Feat With ‘Still Over It’

Summer Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, hasn’t even been out for a full week yet, and it’s already broken records within its first 24 hours. According to a press release, it was the biggest overall album debut and R&B album debut by a female-identifying artist ever on Apple Music. Every song on the 20-track LP is charting between No. 1 through No. 22 on Apple Music’s All-Genre Top Songs Chart. The lyric video for its intro track, “Bitter,” was the No. 1 Trending Song on YouTube. Not to mention, the SZA-assisted track, “No Love” surpassed the first full day of “Ex...
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

