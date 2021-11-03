CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky, Georgia, Idaho lead US in workers quitting jobs

By Forrest Sanders
 6 days ago

Millions of people across America are leaving their jobs in what’s called The Big Quit. What’s next for those people?. The signs say ‘Most Beautiful Small Town in America’. Joshua Hoff certainly isn’t arguing that about little Bardstown, Kentucky. “We just fell in love with the town, fell in...

