Destiny 2 hasn’t had the best reputation lately. Despite Bungie putting plenty of love and care into the title’s PvP content, last week’s announcement regarding future dungeons was a gut punch to some. Players will have to pay extra to access two new dungeons coming during the fifth year of Destiny 2, and it will take some time for the community to forgive the developers for this unexpected declaration. Now, the team is not only being forced to deal with certain players exploiting a huge bug in the game but with innocent players being pulled into trouble as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO