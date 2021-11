For some reason, I’m in a nostalgic patch. Maybe it’s because my graduation is on the horizon, and now that we are back on campus, everything seems to remind me of my freshman year. Or maybe it’s because I bought a bunch of old games, and I’m currently dedicating all my free time to beating them (Super Monkey Ball 2 is harder than it sounds, I swear).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO