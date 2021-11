BOSTON (CBS) — Vaccinated travelers from 33 countries are now able to enter the United States. At Logan Airport Monday, there were many tearful reunions with people seeing their loved ones for the first time in months, some even years. It was a hug three years in the making for Rainer Hienerwadel, that’s how long he’s waited to be reunited with his siblings from Zurich, Switzerland due to the U.S. International travel ban. “I’m so happy for everybody who wants to come here, it’s been a long time and it couldn’t come sooner,” Hienerwadel said. With the ban officially lifted after twenty months,...

