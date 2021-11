Update: 10:00 a.m. ET (Oct. 27, 2021) – Rapper NBA Youngboy has been released from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office after paying a $500,000 cash bond. He will remain under 24-hour house arrest and his visitors will only be allowed on the Utah property between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. Original story below… Incarcerated rap star YoungBoy Never Broke Again is slated to be released from prison, after a judge granted a conditional bond last Friday (Oct. 22). According to reports, YoungBoy will be moving to Utah to serve out his house arrest and will hire a security team to enforce...

