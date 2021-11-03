Police arrest Madison East student accused of sexual assault

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police have arrested a 17-year-old Madison East High School student in connection to a sexual assault last month.

Police say the incident occurred in 100 block of Talmadge Street on October 10.

On Wednesday, the teen was arrested on charges of second-degree sexual assault and strangulation, according to police.

News 3 Now is withholding the name of the teen arrested until formal charges are filed.

Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim Lemonds confirmed Wednesday that the teen is a Madison East student.

An alleged assault last month led to multiple days of walkouts at Madison East High School over the district’s handling of the incident, which was reported to have happened off-campus during Homecoming weekend.

District officials could not confirm it was the same incident that led to the student’s arrest, referring questions about that investigation to Madison police.

Then-Madison East principal Sean Leavey was reassigned in the wake of the incident and protests.

