CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Police arrest Madison East student accused of sexual assault

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONFBa_0clhnVUp00

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police have arrested a 17-year-old Madison East High School student in connection to a sexual assault last month.

Police say the incident occurred in 100 block of Talmadge Street on October 10.

On Wednesday, the teen was arrested on charges of second-degree sexual assault and strangulation, according to police.

News 3 Now is withholding the name of the teen arrested until formal charges are filed.

Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim Lemonds confirmed Wednesday that the teen is a Madison East student.

An alleged assault last month led to multiple days of walkouts at Madison East High School over the district’s handling of the incident, which was reported to have happened off-campus during Homecoming weekend.

District officials could not confirm it was the same incident that led to the student’s arrest, referring questions about that investigation to Madison police.

RELATED: Madison East students stage walkout in support of young woman allegedly raped by student

Then-Madison East principal Sean Leavey was reassigned in the wake of the incident and protests.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One person injured in Tenney Park shooting

MADISON, Wis. — One person was hospitalized Monday following a shooting at Tenney Park, police said. Police responded to the park around 5:40 p.m. for a report of a weapons violation. When they arrived, officers found one person injured. According to an incident report, the victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Monroe Police arrest man who was allegedly growing marijuana

MONROE, Wis. – Monroe Police arrested a man Sunday who was allegedly growing marijuana. Police said Tuesday that Dylan Sims, 28, was growing and preparing the drug at his residence. Officers were responding to an incident in the 2200 block of 1st Street Sunday night when they reportedly smelled marijuana. After searching the residence, officers found the plants and growing...
MONROE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Witnesses report vehicles exchanging gunfire on E. Washington Ave. overnight

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are investigating after getting reports of people in two vehicles shooting at each other on East Washington Ave. overnight. Officers were called to the area of East Washington Ave. and Wright St. near Fair Oaks Ave. at about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. Police say witnesses in the area reported seeing two cars exchanging gunfire.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Madison East High School#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Janesville officer injured while making arrest, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Janesville police say an officer was injured Sunday while making an arrest. Department officials said officers were investigating a reported domestic violence incident. The suspect, 34-year-old Ryan Montcalm, allegedly fought with officers while they tried to arrest him. Police say they used pepper spray to try to...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run with bicyclist

MADISON, Wis. – Madison police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Monday night on the southside. According to the Madison Police Department, the hit-and-run happened around 10:30 p.m. near Fish Hatchery Road and South Park Street. Police said a 21-year-old bicyclist was hit by the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officers are...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: 2 officers shot at Wauwatosa hotel, suspect arrested

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin say a shooter wounded two officers as they investigated a report of shots fired inside a hotel. Wauwatosa police say in a news release that the officers responded Saturday night to the Radisson Hotel. Witnesses and guests told the officers that gunshots had come from the 2nd floor. The officers were shot when they went to investigate. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been arrested but was not immediately identified. Additional officers performed a sweep of the hotel and no other injuries were reported. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will handle the investigation.
WAUWATOSA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

4 stopped for driving while intoxicated within 2-hour span early Sunday, Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office says

MADISON, Wis. — Four drivers were arrested within a two-hour span early Sunday morning for driving while intoxicated, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The traffic stops happened between 12:07 a.m. and 1:48 a.m. across the county, including in Windsor, McFarland, the town of Middleton and on the eastbound Beltline, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MMSD modifies East High School safety plans following student fights and citations

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District issued a statement on Tuesday on the future of East High School safety plans after several fights led officers to use pepper spray and cite students on Monday. “We are working to ensure all of our learning spaces are places where students and staff can thrive,” MMSD said in a release. “To...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
997
Followers
384
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy