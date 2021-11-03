CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Devices Market to Reach US$625.3 Billion by 2027: CAGR 6.3%: Astute Analytica

Cover picture for the articleA new report from Astute Analytica examines the Medical Devices Market for the period 2021-2027, providing a comprehensive review of the industry. In 2020, the global Medical Devices Market is valued at USD 412.4 Billion. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from...

houstonmirror.com

Diabetic socks 2021 Global Market Net Worth US$ 207.7 million in 2020 and Forecasts by 2027 | Company Listed: BSN Medical, SIGVARIS, SIMCAN, Syounaa, 3M, Soyad Brothers LLC., PediFix Inc.

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Diabetic socks Market - Global Research Report 2021-2027". Diabetic socks market is valued at approximately USD 207.7 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Diabetes is a syndrome that occurs when nerves are destroyed as a result of high blood sugar levels. It begins with a loss of sensation in the feet and legs and can progress to foot ulcers. According to the American Diabetes Association, around 50 percent of persons with type 2 diabetes and 20% of people with type 1 diabetes have experienced nerve damage. Diabetic socks provide needed support and modest compression to the legs and feet, making them a preventative measure. During the forecast period, rising awareness of the benefits of these socks is likely to increase demand. The market is likely to be driven by an increase in the number of diabetic patients around the world. According to Diabetes UK, about 415 million people worldwide had diabetes in 2019, accounting for 1 in 11 of the world's adult population. By 2040, the number of people living with diabetes in the world is predicted to climb to 642 million.
APPAREL
houstonmirror.com

Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services 2021 Global Market to Reach US$ 6.9 million and Growing at CAGR Of 12.4% By 2027 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Lonza

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market - Global Research Report 2021-2027". Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market is valued at approximately USD 6.9 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.4 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. The rising incidence of cancer and other target diseases, increasing spending in pharmaceutical R&D, investments in sophisticated technologies by CDMOs, and increasing partnerships and agreements between pharmaceutical firms and CDMOs are all driving growth in this industry. The high operational expenses associated with cell and gene therapy manufacturing, on the other hand, are projected to limit the market's expansion to some extent. Most of pharmaceutical companies continue to make significant investments in the development of new medications and equipment.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Top 10 Companies Account For 3/4th of the Total Market Revenue of Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene Market During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials. The report offers actionable...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market worth $14.1 Billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Research Antibodies and Reagents Market by Product (Antibodies (Type, Form, Source, Research Area), Reagents), Technology (Western blotting, Flow Cytometry), Application (Proteomics, Drug Development), End User - COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market size is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2025 from USD 10.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Efficacy Testing Market worth USD 333 million by 2025

According to the new market research report "Efficacy Testing Market by Service Type (Antimicrobial/Preservative Efficacy Testing, Disinfectant Efficacy Testing (Surface, Suspension)), Application (Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Cosmetic & Personal Care Products, Consumer) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Efficacy Testing Market is projected to reach USD 333 million by 2025 from USD 261 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Nitrification and Urease Inhibitors Market Size, Share, Insights, and Outlook by 2021-2028

The Global "Nitrification and Urease Inhibitors Market" is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2021-2028). The objective of using nitrification inhibitors is to control nitrate loss by leaching or producing nitrous oxide (N2O) by denitrification from the topsoil by keeping N in the ammonium form longer and thus increasing N-use efficiency.
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

N-Propyl Bromide Market: East Asia Region is Poised to Expand at a CAGR Value of 2.5% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials. The report offers actionable...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Luxury Contact Lens Market: Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | LuLu, Lucid Korea, Brighten Optix, St.Shine Optical

Global Luxury Contact Lens Market Growth 2021-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Luxury Contact Lens market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Luxury Contact Lens market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Oncology Nutrition Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue Analysis by 2021-2028

The "Global Oncology Nutrition Market" is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecasting period (2020-2027). Cancer-affected people have a direct impact on their natural appetite and to avoid the risk of suffering from any other disorders due to improper nutrition intake, they need to take a properly nutritious diet. Hence the demand for oncology nutrition in the global market has been rising.
CANCER
houstonmirror.com

Precision Medicine Market, Size, Share, Evaluation, 2021-2028

"The Global Precision Medicine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.50% during the forecasting period (2021-2028)". Precision medicine is an advanced approach for patient care and treatment by selecting desired treatments based on a genetic understanding of their disease. Precision medicine can also be called personalized medicine.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Global Home Care Market to be Driven by the Rising Demand for Hygiene Products in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Home Care Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global home care market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Urological Medical Devices Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | Medtronic, Boston, Teleflex, Bard, ConvaTec

Global Urological Medical Devices Market Growth 2021-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Urological Medical Devices market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Urological Medical Devices market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Ceramic package Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the ceramic package market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the ceramic package market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% to 7%. In this market, construction is expected to remain the largest end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing demand of consumer electronics and construction industries.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Global Doors Market to be driven by the increasing preference for wooden doors in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Doors Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global doors market, assessing the market based on its segments like material, type, mechanism, application, and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Medical Device Outsourcing Market Size to hit USD 249.17 Billion by 2027 | 10.10%CAGR Rate Says Brandessence Market Research

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Medical Device Outsourcing Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Medical Device Outsourcing Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027. Medical Device Outsourcing Market:...
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Orthopedic Power Tools Market To reach US$ 1200.8 Million by 2028 CAGR OF 3.5% | De Soutter Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Aygün Surgical Instruments Co., Inc.

Orthopedics focuses on the treatment of musculoskeletal problems such as musculoskeletal injuries, musculoskeletal trauma, infections, and spine diseases. Orthopedic power tools are lightweight, and easy to use when performing orthopedic procedures as compared to traditional heavy orthopedic instruments. Battery-operated power systems, pneumatic power tools, and Electric powered orthopedic tools are the three types of orthopedic power tools.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Flow Cytometry Market is estimated to surpass US$ 9.3 Billion with Healthy CAGR of 10.2% by 2027

Flow Cytometry Market, by Technology (Cell-based and Bead-based), by Product Type (Analyzer, Sorter, and Reagent & Consumables), by Application (Research, Clinical, and Industrial), by End User (Hospital, Clinical Testing Laboratories, and Research Laboratories), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 – 2027.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Over-the-Counter Pain Medication Market is projected to reach at CAGR of 4% by 2028: Future Market Insights

The OTC (over-the-counter) pain medication market surpassed US$ 18 billion in 2018, with growth influenced by changing perceptions on generic pharmaceutical drugs, according to a recent study published by Future Market Insights (FMI). The study opines that market revenue will rev up at an improved rate of 3.7% to exceed US$ 19.3 billion in 2019. FMI analyzes various aspects of market growth influencing the OTC pain medication market.
BUSINESS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Electric Grill Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach US$ 5.26 billion from 2020 to 2027

The growing health issues due to smoked and grilled activities are surging the demand for electric grills worldwide, as it is smokeless and mitigates health-related issues such as heart diseases and cancer. With its innovative infrared technology, it limits the harmful impact, which is caused by other types of grills. North America accounted for the highest market share in 2019 as the region is technologically advanced and the manufacturers in the region are highly focused on integrating innovative connected technologies into cooking appliances, which are in line with consumer demand for convenience and saves their time and energy.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Pea Protein Ingredients Market are expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.5 Bn in 2031, rising at a 7.2% CAGR through 2031

Rising demand from various end-use industries such as bakery & snacks, beverages and others is expected to fuel pea protein ingredients market growth during the forecast period. Increasing preference for natural ingredients in food products also will continue pushing sales in the market. Sales in the pea protein ingredients market...
BUSINESS

