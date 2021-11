If you claim you never worry, people will think you aren’t human. Even animals worry. Have you ever observed a dog or cat with an empty bowl at dinnertime? They’re worried! All kidding aside, that’s actually a good example of how humans and animals worry differently. Animals worry about matters associated with immediate gratification; they want what they want and want it “now.” I don’t think dogs worry about getting fed tomorrow or next week. Humans, on the other hand, tend to worry about the future, and what will happen or what could happen.

