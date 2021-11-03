The Key to Service

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In celebration of Veterans’ Day, Baylor Scott & White announced a new initiative to help employees who are military veterans advance their healthcare careers.
The Dick Brooks Servicemen & Servicewomen Continuing Education Fund is named for E. Richard “Dick” Brooks, who served on the Baylor Scott & White Board of Trustees for 30 years.
The fund aims to relieve the financial stress veteran employees may experience in obtaining additional education by providing money for tuition scholarships, educational supplies such as books and equipment, and fees.
The fund is open to Baylor Scott & White employees with current or past participation...
