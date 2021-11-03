CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenlane Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Financial Data

 9 days ago

Company to Host Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast on November 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021...

StreetInsider.com

Belships ASA: Distribution of dividend of NOK 0.55 per share

At a board meeting on 11 November 2021, the board of directors of Belships ASA (the "Company") resolved to distribute a dividend of NOK 0.55 per share, in total NOK 139 020 676, based on the Company's net profit for the 2020 financial year. The decision is based on an authority granted by the Company's general meeting on 25 May 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Alithya Group (ALYA) Reports Q2 Loss of $0.03/sh

Alithya Group (NASDAQ: ALYA) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.03), versus ($0.90) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $105.3 million, versus $68.4 million reported last year.
StreetInsider.com

Valeura Energy Inc Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE)(LSE:VLU) (the "Company" or "Valeura"), an upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Thrace Basin of Turkey, reports its unaudited financial and operating results for the three month period ended September 30, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Prices 3.15M Share IPO at $32/sh

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the pricing of a public offering of shares of its common stock, with 3,150,000 shares being offered by the Company at a public offering price of $32.00 per share. In addition, 908 Devices has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 472,500 shares of common stock from the Company. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by 908 Devices, are expected to be approximately $100.8 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Apyx Medical Corp. (APYX) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Apyx Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: APYX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.2 million.
StreetInsider.com

Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c

Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.24), $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.24 million.
StreetInsider.com

Wix.com (WIX) Tops Q3 EPS by 21c, Offers Guidance

Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.21), $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $321 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.19 million.
StreetInsider.com

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $95.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $93.74 million.
StreetInsider.com

CAE, Inc. (CAE) Reports Q2 EPS of C$0.17

CAE, Inc. (NYSE: CAE) reported Q2 EPS of Cdn$0.17, versus Cdn$0.13 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$814.9 million, versus Cdn$704.7 million reported last year.
StreetInsider.com

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c, FY Revenue Guidance Misses

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $116 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.78 million.
StreetInsider.com

Digital Brands Group (DBGI) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.76

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ: DBGI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.76). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.2 million. Digital Brands Group sees FY2021 revenue of $37.5-42.5 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Array Technologies (ARRY) to Acquire STI Norland for EUR351 million

Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) ("Array"), one of the world's largest providers of utility-scale solar tracker technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Soluciones Técnicas Integrales Norland, S.L. ("STI Norland"), one of Europe's leading manufacturers of solar trackers. Headquartered in Pamplona, Spain, STI Norland has leading positions in Iberia and Latin America, including the rapidly growing Brazilian solar market. STI Norland has completed or been awarded tracker systems for more than 400 projects globally, representing over 12 GW of generation capacity. Over the past several years, the company has achieved high double-digit percentage revenue and EBITDA growth by leveraging the strength of its products and sales teams which are well-suited to the needs of certain international customers. STI Norland generated revenues and EBITDA of approximately €200 million and €43 million, respectively, in 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, Array will acquire STI Norland for approximately €570 million in cash and stock. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Javier Reclusa, the Chief Executive Officer of STI Norland, as well as the rest of the company's senior management team will remain with Array following the closing of the transaction and continue to lead STI Norland.
StreetInsider.com

Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.21. Revenue for the quarter came in at $30.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $24.32 million.
StreetInsider.com

Vyant Bio (VYNT) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS; Cash and Cash Equivalents of $23.2M

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ: VYNT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.15), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $2.19 million.
The Press

Mirati Therapeutics to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2021 and Recent Corporate Updates on November 8, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, will announce financial results for the third quarter of 2021 and recent corporate updates on Monday, November 8. During a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on November 8, company executives will provide company updates and review financial results.
StreetInsider.com

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Reports Q1 Loss of EUR0.09

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) reported Q1 EPS of (EUR0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at EUR157.8 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. sees FY2022 revenue of EUR700-720 million.
StreetInsider.com

Philogen Provides Corporate Update

Nidlegy™ and Fibromun are on track with planned timelines in pivotal clinical trials. Fibromun shows potent activity in last-line glioblastoma in combination with Lomustine. The OncoFAP platform shows promising results beyond radio-conjugates.
