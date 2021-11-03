CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fashion Authority of Allen

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 9 days ago

Fashion is an ever-evolving form of expression, stitching...

TrendHunter.com

Climate-Positive Fashion Exhibitions

Ethical clothing brand Pangaia and Galeries Lafayette teamed up to create a temporary exhibition at the luxury department store that expresses the brand's commitment to "high-tech naturalism." The immersive pop-up space is the first physical brand experience from Pangaia and it is making a mark as a climate-positive space, since the carbon footprint of the space is offset.
ENVIRONMENT
nobhillgazette.com

Style: Fashionably Generous

If these past two years have taught us anything, it’s the importance of being there for your neighbor, caring for our precious world and supporting artisans from all around it. As we celebrate this month of giving and gratitude, consider patronizing fashion brands that are following suit and designing consciously so that their collections look good — and do good.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: Fashion Gem Apparel

It’s 7:00am and you’re deciding whether you should press the snooze button for a few more Z’s or grab your phone to scroll your Facebook feed? Is that even a question?. You choose the latter, of course. After “liking” some posts, commenting on that cute photo your friend posted, you check out the Fashion Gem Apparel VIP group for some much-needed outfit inspo!
NEWTOWN, PA
theridgewoodblog.net

Fashion Consultant

Ridgewood NJ, as comfort and ease dominated fashion during the pandemic, many are left wondering how to dress in a post-covid world. Amanda Sanders, Celebrity Stylist, Fashion Consultant, and Lifestyle Expert at AmandaSanders.com, shares her top fashion and styling tips on how to make the transition from casual to back to the office attire.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
who13.com

Fashion Forward: fall denim

Nothing says fall like denim! Haute Homemaker Sarah Kelly shares her tricks for a great fit. Find more on her blog at thehautehomemaker.com.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Slow Fashion Jogger Sets

Pure Balanxed, a Toronto-based slow fashion brand, dropped its latest capsule collection. Dubbed The Organics, the new drop features Toronto-made jogger sets, including hoodies and crewneck. The collection is available in two colors: Dusty Rose and Chocolate. Customers can shop from The Organic Fleece Crewneck, the Fleece Hoodie, and the Fleece Jogger.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
papermag.com

PAPER Fashion: Character Study

Photography by Ali Foroughi / Styling by Lorena Hydeman / Makeup by Martha Inoue / Hair by Kanae Kikuchi. London photographer Ali Foroughi shot rising Korean model Ungho Go, who has recently walked the runways of Valentino and Hermès. "It's a character study exploring the life of a successful young director come into early retirement through his exploits," Foroughi explains, "as he adopts the persona of his heroes and championing the eccentric." Click through "Character Study," exclusively for PAPER Fashion, below.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Best Life

#The Fashion Authority
Footwear News

The 30 Best Winter Boots for Women

Winter is coming, and according to recent predictions, it may just be one of the U.S.’ most brutal winters in years. Be prepared with winter boots for the extreme cold, icy conditions, and anything else Mother Nature throws our way. And now is the best time to invest in the right type of winter footwear so you’re not scrambling during the next polar vortex. Lucky for you, we’ve spent hours studying new launches and testing dozens of styles to bring you the best winter boots for women in 2021. We even tapped winter gear experts, celeb fashion stylists, and podiatrists for...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Demi Moore Does Oversized Velvet Suiting With Peekaboo Bralette & Boots for WSJ Innovator Awards

Demi Moore gives a lesson in making loose-fitting velvet look cool. The “Ghost” actress was spotted last night while attending the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards while arm-in-arm with Dior Men’s and Fendi’s artistic director, Kim Jones, in New York City. When it came to the ensemble, Moore sported a blue velvet suit that had a loose-fit, which fits in with the current trends. She accessorized the moment with a black clutch and sleek circular aviator glasses. For the footwear, Moore wore a pair of almond-toe black boots. They refined the vibe of Moore’s look while keeping the fashion-forward energy of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Star

Museum exhibit features fashions

COOPERSTOWN — An exhibit called Elegant New York opened Saturday, Oct. 23, at Fenimore Art Museum and will remain through Dec. 31. According to a media release, the exhibit features 23 garments drawn from the museum’s collections that reportedly display the taste and elegance of denizens and dressmakers of New York City and upstate through the 19th and early 20th centuries.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
who13.com

Event features florals and fashion

Design Fetish is celebrating five years in business on November 5th by hosting Wreath the Runway, which is an opportunity to give back. The event where fashion meets florals will raise funds for the local non-profit Ankeny Community Network. Deshara Bohanna shares what to expect at Wreath the Runway, which...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Pangaia Plugs Into Hemp and Custom Jeans Trends with Unspun

Pangaia’s foray into the denim category is not a fleeting moment in textile innovation. Just three weeks after debuting its first-ever collection of gender-free jeans and denim jackets, the sustainability-focused materials science and apparel company is preparing for the launch of PANHemp, a range of hemp and organic cotton denim. For a second time, Pangaia partnered with Jonathan Cheung to develop the collection’s exclusive 13-ounce denim in collaboration with Turkish denim mill Orta. The entirely plant-based fabric is made with rain-fed hemp and organic cotton, and select washes in the collection are dyed with natural indigo. The fabric is then woven in...
APPAREL
DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

